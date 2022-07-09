SWAT rank to face Judge for Orin Boston’s killing

Kaieteur News – Police Constable, Sherwin Peters of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was on Thursday committed to stand trial in the High Court, for the killing of Essequibo Coast Businessman, Orin Boston.

Peters, 32, a member of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, was committed by Magistrate Esther Sam, at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.

Following the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the matter, Magistrate Sam ruled that there was sufficient evidence for Peters to stand trial for manslaughter before a judge and jury.

Peters is expected to begin his trial at the next practicable sitting of the Essequibo Assizes.

At his first court appearance, he was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on September 15, 2021, at Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast, in the Essequibo Magisterial District, he shot and killed Boston.

Kaieteur News had reported that around 04:00hrs on the day in question, Peters had been on a police operation searching for ‘illegal substances’ at Boston’s Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast home.

Boston, who was reportedly still on his bed at the time of the shooting, was shot once to the chest by a high caliber rifle. A subsequent autopsy report revealed that Boston died as a result of a gunshot injury to the left side chest.

In protest of the shooting residents, had mounted protect action on the Essequibo Coast.

Four months after Boston’s killing, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, recommended that the rank be charged with manslaughter.

This publication had reported that the man’s family on the Essequibo Coast remains optimistic that justice will prevail. Fiona Boston, wife of the deceased, had stated that it has been a challenge for her and her two children since her husband died.

She said, “It took a long time, but I am glad that everything coming to light… when I heard the news, I was speechless. I didn’t know how to express myself. I was just there. It is something that I wanted to see for a long time, the case hasn’t been concluded yet, but there is still a greater chance for justice to prevail.”