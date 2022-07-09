Pooran grabs four wickets for Melbourne in Canada

Former Guyana Under-15 player Raja Pooran churned out a fine bowling performance to help Melbourne Sports Club beat Jazba Cricket Club by a thrilling two-wicket margin last Saturday when action continued in the 2022 Canadian Commonwealth Cricket Association of Toronto T20 competition at Keele Top ground, Toronto.

Pooran bowling off-spin snatched 4-25 from three overs as Jazba was restricted to 145-7 from the 20-overs while his team Melbourne responded with 147-8 with 1 ball remaining.

Apart from Pooran, who has been playing professionally since 2015, his skipper Dharmindra Lildhar took 2-25 from three overs.

Only Waqar Malik made an impression with the bat for Jazba by hitting 38 not out.

When Melbourne batted, Ricavo Williams led the way with an impressive 45 while Anmol Karan played a supportive role with 21. Pooran started the innings but only made four.

Other Guyanese cricketers representing Melbourne are: Eugene LaFleur and Kevin George.

The competition is slated to continue on Saturday with Melbourne taking on Toronto Renegades at the same venue.

Melbourne is currently leading the points table with 30 points after recording three wins from five matches. They had one defeat while the other fixture was abandoned due to rain. Five teams are in participation.