One more COVID-19 death, 4 persons in ICU

Kaieteur News – A 55-year-old man from Region Seven is the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which on Friday reported that as a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,259.

Meanwhile, in its updated COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry said it recorded 91 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 68,020.

The dashboard data shows that four patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 35 persons are in institutional isolation, 801 in home isolation and one is in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 65,921 persons have recovered from the virus.