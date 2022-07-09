One more COVID-19 death, 4 persons in ICU

Latest update July 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 09, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 55-year-old man from Region Seven is the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which on Friday reported that as a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,259.
Meanwhile, in its updated COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry said it recorded 91 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 68,020.
The dashboard data shows that four patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 35 persons are in institutional isolation, 801 in home isolation and one is in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 65,921 persons have recovered from the virus.
Jul 09, 2022(Cricinfo) – Litton Das feels that Bangladesh’s lack of power-hitting skills could be a problem going into this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled for October-November. It...
