Leading NY Hospital assisting Guyana to boost primary health care

Kaieteur New – The quality of healthcare citizens are accustomed to receiving in the country is about to be transformed, through a newly launched National Health Care Initiative.

The initiative, which is collaboration between the Government of Guyana, Hess Petroleum Guyana Limited and New York-based, Mount Sinai Health System, aims to advance the precedence of the healthcare agenda of the country.

The launch which took place at State House, Georgetown yesterday, saw Stabroek Block partner, Hess contributing some US$32 million towards the initiative.

During brief remarks at the launch, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony in outlining the initiative noted that it has three broad components that would help develop a world-class healthcare system in Guyana.

In explaining the components, the Minister stated that the first component looks at strengthening primary healthcare across the country.

By doing so, they will be looking at ways in which they can prevent illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and cancer in persons. Also with Mount Sinai, the Minister said, they would be looking at developing a health informatics’ system.

The Minister noted that for a while this is something they would have spoken about but had much difficulty in achieving.

“So during this period, we will be working on developing not just the electronic medical record card system but also using the data to do proper planning as we move the health system forward,” he mentioned.

The second component of this initiative is that they would be looking to do change management at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Minister Anthony explained that there would be a team from Mount Sinai that would be partnering directly with counterparts at the GPHC in all aspects of its operation. Through this partnership, they would be looking at developing clinical excellence, developing patient care relationships and how to improve turnaround time for testing or waiting to see a doctor.

“So all of this would be done by this team that is coming in from Mount Sinai, working with counterparts here,” he added.

The third aspect of the initiative would see the government working closely with the private sector, to improve the healthcare system that would not only benefit Guyana but the wider Caribbean.

“The third component that we are looking at, is working with the Private Sector and we are looking at a joint partnership between government and private sector to develop a cardiovascular centre of excellence for Guyana and for the wider Caribbean, also we are looking at developing an oncology centre of excellence,” the Minister announced.

In concluding, the Minister related that signing the agreement with Hess and Mount Sinai, is one of those pivotal moments for healthcare transformation in Guyana.

During his featured address, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer of Mount Sinai Health System, Dr. Jeremy Boal indicated that they have already assembled a team to come Guyana to get the initiative up and running.

“To start, we have assembled a team of over 40 leaders in oncology, cardiovascular medicine, endocrinology, primary and preventative care, global health and health system operations. And while we acknowledge that achieving the full healthcare transformation will take some time; we are here hitting the ground running starting next week. Three days from now Mount Sinai clinical quality and administrative leaders will arrive to engage with its counterparts at the GPHC to improve and enhance healthcare outcome there,” he disclosed.

President Irfaan Ali, in his remarks expressed gratitude to Hess and Mount Sinai for being a part of the initiative noting that the goal is to position Guyana as a destination of choice for healthcare services globally.

In his address, the President said, that this transformative period would include the private sector and called them to play their part.

The President used the occasion to disclose also that while the country is building out its healthcare system, if there is any specialists need or any requirement for medical treatment for any Guyanese, once it passes through the Ministry of Health, Mount Sinai would provide that health service at 30 percent discount.