Latest update July 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Hot Skull’ gets life for killing pensioner

Jul 09, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Sherwin Clarke, 33, called ‘Hot Skull’ on Friday received a life imprisonment sentence for the killing of 76-year-old David Ramkissoon, a businessman of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Sentence to life, Sherwin Clarke

Dead, David Ramkissoon.

On June 9, 2022, Clarke was arraigned before Justice Sandil Kissoon, at the Demerara High Court.  On that occasion, he had denied that he murdered the pensioner and a jury was empanelled to hear the testimony of the eight witnesses.

When the matter continued the following week however, Clarke’s lawyer indicated to the court that his client has opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

Clarke admitted that on August 21, 2016, he killed Ramkissoon during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

On Friday, Justice Kissoon handed Clarke a life sentence with the chance of parole after serving 20 years.

Serving an 11 year sentence, Godfrey Gill

According to reports, Clarke was charged jointly with Godfrey Gill, 28, for the murder of the pensioner. Back in April, Gill was sentenced to 11 years and four months for the offence. Gill had pleaded not guilty to the capital offence, but admitted guilt on the lesser charge that he, in the company of others, killed Ramkissoon during a robbery on August 21, 2016

According to reports, the body of Ramkissoon, 76, also known as ‘Short Man,’ a father of five, was discovered in a pool of blood with his throat slit in the living room of his home by his son. It was reported that the man’s son had just returned home after spending a day at the creek with family, when he made the gruesome discovery.

It was reported that there was a dispute over money stolen from Ramkissoon’s house, not being shared equally and this led to the police arresting the suspects.

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Litton: Bangladesh ‘really can’t play powerful cricket’ and that’s hurting them

Litton: Bangladesh ‘really can’t play powerful...

Jul 09, 2022

(Cricinfo) – Litton Das feels that Bangladesh’s lack of power-hitting skills could be a problem going into this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled for October-November. It...
Read More
Pooran grabs four wickets for Melbourne in Canada

Pooran grabs four wickets for Melbourne in Canada

Jul 09, 2022

Ballot Box Martyr’s Memorial road race on tomorrow

Ballot Box Martyr’s Memorial road race on...

Jul 09, 2022

ABU Guyana, Ansa McAl support Champions of Champions Dominoes

ABU Guyana, Ansa McAl support Champions of...

Jul 09, 2022

Defending champion Garcia keeps title defence alive

Defending champion Garcia keeps title defence...

Jul 09, 2022

Jamaica defeat Guyana on DLS – Windward Islands also wins

Jamaica defeat Guyana on DLS – Windward...

Jul 09, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Will Priya follow suit?

    Kaieteur News – Each year in Trinidad and Tobago, as in Guyana, the names of the top performers in the secondary school... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]