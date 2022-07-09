Dis time nah lang time!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A few months ago ah sad ting tek place. Three children died when de building dem bin in bun down. Reports seh dem mother bin at work and de left dem alone. Nuff mothers find demselves in dat situation.

Lang ago, dah woulda never happen. Yuh could always find somebody who yuh could leave yuh children with. Deh always had a grandparent, a neighbour or a friend who would help you out in difficult times. Dem would keep yuh children fuh yuh while yuh gone. And yuh didn’t even had to pay dem. Only mussy talk a lil name with dem from time to time.

But all dem social ties disappearing. Nowadays, people nah want to keep yuh children. And in nuff case, parents nah want anybody keep dem children because dem gat nuff sexual predators out there who would tek advantage of dem.

Suh some people does prefer to send dem children to day care. But when yuh money small, how yuh can afford day care?

De communities can’t depend pon guvament fuh do everything. Suh dem should organise day care centres fuh dem working mothers and fathers wah gat children. Yes, we gat single parent fathers who does gat de same problem. Most ah dem wah nah gat no way fuh leff dem children is dem people wah does wuk fuh small money and at dem entry-level and suh dem need help.

Talk half. Leff half.