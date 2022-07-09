Defending champion Garcia keeps title defence alive

– Stoll makes first open quarterfinals

The defending champion and No.1 seed, Miguel Garcia, made a keen start to his title defence when he out-served the talented Khawn Rodney to secure a 6-1/6-2 win.

The scoreline does not represent the quality of the match as Rodney went toe-to-toe with groundstrokes against Garcia. Rodney had countless chances to break Garcia’s serve in both sets, but the top-seeded Mexican’s thunderous serve bailed him out of trouble ‒ and improved him to a 6-0 record at the GBTI Open.

Next up for the defending champion is the 2018 finalist, Johnathan Fagundes.

Meanwile, in just his second GBTI Open appearance, Harvey Stoll booked a spot in the GBTI Open quarterfinal when he rallied past Immanuel Barker 7-5/6-0.

Stoll controlled most of the match with a hybrid of heavy top-spinned and flat ground strokes. He edged a stiff opening set and broke Barker’s serve in the eleventh game to snatch the set 7-5.

Barker’s errors gradually increased in the second set and Stoll eventually secured the win.

Former champion, Gavin Lewis, showed class in his ability to dismantle young Nathan DeNobrega who had a fairytale run in this year’s Men’s Open.

DeNobrega was able to break Lewis at the beginning of the first set but traded breaks and led 3-2. It seems his tactic of consistency was frustrating Lewis and drawing the errors.

However, the former college player, Lewis, was able to dig deep and showcase his strength to blast both forehand and backhand winners. He raced to a 6 – 3 / 6-0 win to secure his position as one of the former three champions remaining in the Men’s Open.

Leacock/Murray defeated Erskine/Younge in a battle that left the audience gasping and cheering for more. The Men’s 35s double proved that tennis is fun for any age category.

The ground strokes of the senior players were exquisite and peppered with finesse. However, Leacock/Murray were able to hold their nerves and convert at the critical parts of the match to secure a win 6-3 / 6-3.

In another note worthy battle in the Men’s Doubles, Gerald Scotland and Donnie Anderson defeated Joshua Kalekeyzi and Vadeanand Resaul, 6-1/6-4.