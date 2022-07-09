Latest update July 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Ballot Box Martyr’s Memorial road race on tomorrow

Jul 09, 2022 Sports

Cyclists will battle for supremacy tomorow when the Ballot Box Martry’s Memorial cycle road race gets underway tomorrow in Berbice.

The race will pedal off at Freedom House, New Amsterdam, proceed to Corriverton and culminate at 63 beach; ladies and veterans over 50 will finish at Tagore Secondary School.

Mr. KP. Jadeo, Raffik & Son’s, Mr. Devanand Sawh, and Mr. Annirud Ramcharitar have injected additional funding into this year’s Ballot Box Martrys’ Memorial Race, to make the event more lucrative.

Transportation departs from the Ministry of Sport, Middle Street, at 05:00 hours today. Among other categories to be contested are Seniors and Juniors.

July 16, 2022, marked the 49th death anniversary of 17-year-old Jagan Ramessar and 42-year-old Bholanauth Parmanand – the “Ballot Box Martyrs”.

On Election Day, July 16, 1973, Bholanauth and Ramessar were part of a crowd that had gathered outside a polling station at Number 63 Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), in the form of a protest.

They were at the time protesting the removal of the ballot boxes from the place of poll at the end of voting.

The protesters wanted the ballots to be counted at the place of poll before the ballots were taken away. As such, during the protest, Bholanauth and Ramessar were shot and killed by a member of the Guyana Defence Force. This was during an era of the People’s National Congress (PNC) regime. The 1973 incident was one of the many struggles to restore democracy to Guyana.

 

