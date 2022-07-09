Ashmin’s invests $2.5B more to add to create luxury community

Kaieteur News – Ashmin’s Fun Park and Resort Inc. will on July 11, launch its ‘Madewini Waterfront Villas,’ adding 300 “ultra modern homes” at their existing Madewini Villas, located within the Splashmins Resort Compound on the Soesdyke, Linden Highway.

With a $2.5B price tag, Phase II of the project’s development will see the expansion of the housing community by 150 acres to create ,“a waterfront luxury community destination”.

A public missive from Ashmin’s Fun Park and Resort Inc. yesterday said, the vision of proprietor, Lennox John, is to have the ultra modern waterfront facility easily accessible, given its ten minute distance from the Cheddi Jagain International Airport.

The development will house approximately 300 private opulent residences, a beach front hotel and an array of modern vital amenities in an eco-friendly environment that will be secured by armed lake and land patrols.

“Designed with this at its core, Madewini Waterfront Villas ensures a harmonious blend of the natural environment that respects the true ecological properties of the project area. The development will create three hundred jobs and will largely comprise local content.”

It was noted that some key project features will involve five artificial lakes, recreational spaces, a shopping centre and an outdoor performance space with public seating among other amenities.

The development will also expand existing facilities such as road networks, sidewalks and utilities.

According to the company, “The $2.5B Development is a prime indication of the magnitude of investor’s confidence that prevails in the current Guyanese Economy and Government’s developmental drive as a whole.”