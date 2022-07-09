AFC to part ways with APNU by year-end

…open to new partnerships

Kaieteur News – Newly elected executives of the Alliance For Change (AFC) have decided to part ways with the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) by the end of this year, when the Cummingsburg Accord—the agreement binding the two political groups—comes to an end.

This was announced by Chairperson of the AFC, Catherine Hughes, during the party’s first press conference following its internal elections last month.

Hughes told members of the media that the decision to walk away from the Coalition was taken at the National Conference, where the 200 members decided that upon the expiry of the current agreement, a renewal will not be facilitated to bind the parties.

Instead, she said the AFC will focus on rebuilding and walking on its own feet.

Hughes, at the press engagement, acknowledged that challenges within the Coalition exist, hinting that these may have promoted the decision.

To this end, the Chairperson indicated that there is a strong possibility that the AFC may spend the next two years focusing on “getting back on the ground.” The party has not however, ruled out the thought of coalescing with other parties just yet.

In fact, the third largest political group explained that it has already discussed reaching out to the smaller parties that contended in the 2020 elections, as well as the Trade Unions.

When it comes to partnering with the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) however, AFC Leader Khemraj Ramjattan said, it is simply a “nonstarter” unless the incumbent administration mends its “corrupt” ways and in particular commence a structured distribution of the accumulated wealth from oil earnings.

Ramjattan argued that if the party did “good things”, the AFC would be tempted to join, but in the meantime, he does not see a partnership being formed.

The AFC Leader also registered his concerns over the more recent ‘Su-revelation’ adding that the party would be willing to support the PPP if it got rid of the person tied to the allegations- Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.

About five weeks ago, the AFC said it met with the Leader of the Opposition to discuss the way forward.

Present from the APNU side were Aubrey Norton, Volda Lawrence and Geeta Chandan-Edmond.

On Monday, the two sides are expected to meet again. Ramjattan said he anticipates a “meaningful” agenda. The tension between the APNU and AFC sparked when a member of the Alliance For Change, Charrandass Persaud turned against the Coalition and voted in favour of a ‘No Confidence’ Motion that filed against the then government in December 2018.