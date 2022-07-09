Latest update July 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

ABU Guyana, Ansa McAl support Champions of Champions Dominoes

Jul 09, 2022 Sports

ABU Guyana and Ansa Mc Al have thrown their support behind the senior organising secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Assocation, Mark Wiltshire, for the hosting of the Champion of Champions Dominoes competition which is set for Sunday at Transport Sports club starting at 14:00hrs.

Mark Wiltshire accepts the first place trophy from Tanda Crossman of Trophy Stall

ABU Guyana of 210 Charlotte street has sponsored the first place trophy while Ansa Mc Al has donated four hampers.

Entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $200,000 while the runner up bags a trophy and $100,000, third place picks up a trophy and $50,000 and the MVP will receive $10,000. For the best female player in the tournament, a prize of $20,000 is up for grabs.

Mark Wiltshire receives the hampers from Ansa McAl Corporate Communications Officer, Alleya Hamilton.

Among the teams set to take part are Gold is Money, Mix Up, Phantom, Executive, Turning Point Gangster, Spartans, Players, 300, Providence, R and R, Big Boss Girls, Strikers, All Season’s Players 2, Lions, Next Level, C6, C7 and F and H.

Teams from Pomeroon, Essequibo Coast and Linden are also expected to grace the tournament.

 

 

 

