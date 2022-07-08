Latest update July 8th, 2022 12:47 AM

Winners receive rewards for Janet Jagan Memorial Schools Windball tourney

Jul 08, 2022 Sports

The winners in this year’s Janet Jagan Memorial Inter schools Female Windball cricket tournament from Regions 3, 4 and Georgetown received their awards from Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle at a ceremony held at the National Gymnasium this week.

Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle & Sports Officer A. Munroe along with all the winners.

In the opening remarks, Sports Officer A. Munroe thanked the Director of Sport and the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports (MCYS) for support in this programme.

DOS Ninvalle in his brief remarks give a history about the Former and first female President of Guyana and her contribution this nation, he also stated as part of the one Guyana in which President Dr. Irfaan Ally speaks about, he made it clear that come next year this tournament would be spread across Guyana.

President’s College winner of East Coast.

He DOS applauded the work of Munroe in organising this year programme which was played in regions 3, 4 & 6.

This year’s winners were Canje/New Amsterdam Berbice High School, Corentyne Port Mourant Secondary School, Region #3 Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary School, East Coast President’s College, Georgetown Charlestown Government Secondary School & East Bank Covent Garden Secondary School.

 

 

 

 

