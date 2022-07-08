Winners receive rewards for Janet Jagan Memorial Schools Windball tourney

The winners in this year’s Janet Jagan Memorial Inter schools Female Windball cricket tournament from Regions 3, 4 and Georgetown received their awards from Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle at a ceremony held at the National Gymnasium this week.

In the opening remarks, Sports Officer A. Munroe thanked the Director of Sport and the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports (MCYS) for support in this programme.

DOS Ninvalle in his brief remarks give a history about the Former and first female President of Guyana and her contribution this nation, he also stated as part of the one Guyana in which President Dr. Irfaan Ally speaks about, he made it clear that come next year this tournament would be spread across Guyana.

He DOS applauded the work of Munroe in organising this year programme which was played in regions 3, 4 & 6.

This year’s winners were Canje/New Amsterdam Berbice High School, Corentyne Port Mourant Secondary School, Region #3 Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary School, East Coast President’s College, Georgetown Charlestown Government Secondary School & East Bank Covent Garden Secondary School.