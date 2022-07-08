86 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Latest update July 8th, 2022 12:55 AM
Jul 08, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – From some 604 COVID-19 tests conducted, the Ministry of Health on Thursday reported that it recorded 86 new cases across the country within the last 24 hours.
The new infections which now bring the total number of confirmed cases to 67,929 were detected in Region Four which recorded 50 cases, Regions One which recorded nine cases, Region 10 which recorded seven cases, Region Two which recorded six cases, Region Three which recorded four cases, Regions Seven and Nine which recorded three each and Regions Five and Six which recorded six, two each.
The Ministry via its dashboard reported that three patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 37 persons are in institutional isolation, 784 are in home isolation and two are in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 65,884 persons have recovered from the virus.
