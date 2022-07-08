Santos and Police record comfortable victories

GFF/Women Development League



When the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women Development League (WDL) continued on Monday last at the GFF National Training Centre, Santos FC got past New Amsterdam United 10-2, while Police FC arrested Potaro Strikers of Bartica, 15-1.

Santos, contesting the feature match, was led by Akellah Vancooten who was on target on five occasions during the encounter, Rose Flue tucked in a hat-trick while there was one apiece for Breeann Solomon and Alexandra Baptist.

Police took on Potaro Strikers in the opening match-up and made light work of their opponents, thanks to a seven (7) goal performance from National player, Annalise Vincent whose teammate at the national level, Tiandi Smith scored a hat-trick. Siasi Adams netted twice with one each for Shantel Green, Melina Larson, and Marta Chane.

Matches were set to continue yesterday. More play is set for Saturday.

Upcoming Fixtures

Sat 09:07:22 16:00hrs St Cuthbert Pakuri Jaguars vs Essequibo All-Stars

“ 13:00hrs NTC Coomacka United vs NA United

“ 15:00hrs “ Orealla Falcons vs GDF

“ 18:00hrs Bartica Potaro Strikers vs Santos

“ 20:00hrs “ Bartica All-Stars vs Fruta Conquerors

Latest Points Table

Pos Club P W D L GF GA GD Points

1 Fruta Conquerors 3 2 0 1 33 4 +29 6

2 GDF FC 2 2 0 0 8 0 +8 6

3 Police FC 2 2 0 0 19 1 +18 6

4 Santos 2 1 0 1 10 6 +4 3

5 Pakuri Jaguars 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0

6 NA United 1 0 0 1 2 10 -8 0

7 Potaro Strikers 1 0 0 1 1 15 -14 0

8 Foxy Ladies 1 0 0 1 0 14 -14 0

9 Essequibo

10 Bartica All Stars

11 Milerock W

12 Orealla Falcons

13 Moruca

14 Coomacka

15 Swan 1 0 0 1 0 19 -19 0

