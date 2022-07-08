Latest update July 8th, 2022 12:33 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Santos and Police record comfortable victories

Jul 08, 2022 Sports

GFF/Women Development League

When the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women Development League (WDL) continued on Monday last at the GFF National Training Centre, Santos FC got past New Amsterdam United 10-2, while Police FC arrested Potaro Strikers of Bartica, 15-1.

Santos’s goal scorers from left, Akeelah Vancooten, Breann Solomon, Alexandra Baptist, and Rose Flue.

Santos, contesting the feature match, was led by Akellah Vancooten who was on target on five occasions during the encounter, Rose Flue tucked in a hat-trick while there was one apiece for Breeann Solomon and Alexandra Baptist.

Tiandi Smith (left), Annalise Vincent, Shantel Green, Melina Larson, Marta Chane, and Siasi Adams – Police FC scorers.

Police took on Potaro Strikers in the opening match-up and made light work of their opponents, thanks to a seven (7) goal performance from National player, Annalise Vincent whose teammate at the national level, Tiandi Smith scored a hat-trick. Siasi Adams netted twice with one each for Shantel Green, Melina Larson, and Marta Chane.
Matches were set to continue yesterday.  More play is set for Saturday.

Upcoming Fixtures
Sat 09:07:22   16:00hrs         St Cuthbert    Pakuri Jaguars vs Essequibo All-Stars
“                      13:00hrs          NTC                Coomacka United vs NA United
“                      15:00hrs          “                      Orealla Falcons vs GDF
“                      18:00hrs          Bartica             Potaro Strikers vs Santos
“                      20:00hrs          “                      Bartica All-Stars vs  Fruta Conquerors

Latest Points Table
Pos      Club                            P          W        D         L         GF      GA      GD      Points
1          Fruta Conquerors        3          2          0          1          33        4          +29      6
2          GDF FC                      2          2          0          0          8          0          +8        6
3          Police FC                    2          2          0          0          19        1          +18      6
4          Santos                         2          1          0          1          10        6          +4        3
5          Pakuri Jaguars             1          0          0          1          0          4          -4         0
6          NA United                  1          0          0          1          2          10        -8         0
7          Potaro Strikers             1          0          0          1          1          15        -14       0
8          Foxy Ladies                1          0          0          1          0          14        -14       0
9          Essequibo
10        Bartica All Stars
11        Milerock W
12        Orealla Falcons
13        Moruca
14        Coomacka
15        Swan                           1          0          0          1          0          19        -19       0

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Mohabir to lead strong Guyana Under-17 Team

Mohabir to lead strong Guyana Under-17 Team

Jul 08, 2022

Alvin Mohabir has been appointed Captain of a strong Guyana Under-17 squad. The national team will participate in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 Tournament in Trinidad and Tobago from July...
Read More
Winners receive rewards for Janet Jagan Memorial Schools Windball tourney

Winners receive rewards for Janet Jagan Memorial...

Jul 08, 2022

Kwakwani Secondary, President’s College, D-UP Academy among latest winners

Kwakwani Secondary, President’s College, D-UP...

Jul 08, 2022

Santos and Police record comfortable victories

Santos and Police record comfortable victories

Jul 08, 2022

Guyana aim to reclaim Junior Caribbean Squash Championship

Guyana aim to reclaim Junior Caribbean Squash...

Jul 08, 2022

Chin Singh from NYC contributes to project 

Chin Singh from NYC contributes to project 

Jul 08, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]