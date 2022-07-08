Latest update July 8th, 2022 12:49 AM

Mohabir to lead strong Guyana Under-17 Team

Jul 08, 2022 Sports

Alvin Mohabir has been appointed Captain of a strong Guyana Under-17 squad. The national team will participate in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 Tournament in Trinidad and Tobago from July 17-28.

Rampertab Ramnauth

Mohabir will have former West Indies Under-15 batsman, Rampertap Ramnauth, as his deputy. The squad also includes exiting young batsman Mavindra Dindial, Jadon Campbell and Zachary Jodha who are all returning from the last Regional Under-17 tournament.

Jonathan Van Lange, who was the leading run scorer in the just concluded GCB Under-17 Inter-County Tournament has also been included in what should be considered a very strong batting line-up, while new comer and captain of the GCB Rising Star XI, Kevin Kisten, will be the wicket-keeper.

Alvin Mohabir

Promising young West Indies Under-19 fast bowler, Isai Thorne, has been left out due to a chronic knee injury.

Neil Rudder has been appointed Manager while Garvin Nedd returns as the coach.

The squad is expected to commence training preparations for the Regional tournament on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the LBI Facility a release from the GCB informed.

The full squad reads:

  1. Rampertab Ramnauth (Vice Captain)
  2. Jadon Campbell
  3. Romeo Deonarine
  4. Anthony Khan
  5. Marvindra Dindyal
  6. Alvin Mohabir (Captain)
  7. Zachary Jodha
  8. Jonathan Van Lang
  9. Nityanand Mathura
  10. Kevin Kisten (W.keeper/Batsman)
  11. Bruce Vincent
  12. Goucharran Chuli
  13. Dillon Ramsaroop
  14. Sasenarine Harricharran

The standby players are as follows:

  1. Thaddius Lovell
  2. Shiloh Adams (Wicketkeeper)
  3. Sanjay Algoo
  4. Jayden Dowlin
  5. Krsna Singh
  6. Shazzif Mohamed
  7. Nyron Hick

 

 

