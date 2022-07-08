Mohabir to lead strong Guyana Under-17 Team

Latest update July 8th, 2022 12:49 AM
Jul 08, 2022 Sports
Alvin Mohabir has been appointed Captain of a strong Guyana Under-17 squad. The national team will participate in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 Tournament in Trinidad and Tobago from July 17-28.
Mohabir will have former West Indies Under-15 batsman, Rampertap Ramnauth, as his deputy. The squad also includes exiting young batsman Mavindra Dindial, Jadon Campbell and Zachary Jodha who are all returning from the last Regional Under-17 tournament.
Jonathan Van Lange, who was the leading run scorer in the just concluded GCB Under-17 Inter-County Tournament has also been included in what should be considered a very strong batting line-up, while new comer and captain of the GCB Rising Star XI, Kevin Kisten, will be the wicket-keeper.
Promising young West Indies Under-19 fast bowler, Isai Thorne, has been left out due to a chronic knee injury.
Neil Rudder has been appointed Manager while Garvin Nedd returns as the coach.
The squad is expected to commence training preparations for the Regional tournament on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the LBI Facility a release from the GCB informed.
The full squad reads:
The standby players are as follows:
Jul 08, 2022Alvin Mohabir has been appointed Captain of a strong Guyana Under-17 squad. The national team will participate in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 Tournament in Trinidad and Tobago from July...
Jul 08, 2022
Jul 08, 2022
Jul 08, 2022
Jul 08, 2022
Jul 08, 2022
Kaieteur News – I think that any person looking at that EXXON-Guyana oil contract would conclude it could have been... more
Kaieteur News – The children writing the National Grade Six Assessment would wish that the examinations were held every... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Much has been written in the Caribbean media about the contest surrounding the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]