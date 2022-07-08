Man wanted for stalking, attempting to kill woman nabbed in Region Two

Thirty-two-year-old Fadil Shaw, who was wanted by the police for wounding a 31-year-old woman of Timehri, East Bank Demerara in 2020, was on Thursday arrested by police ranks at Three Friends, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

According to the police, Shaw, a labourer of Timehri, is also accused of stalking and attempting to kill the same woman about two months ago. Shaw is presently in custody at the Anna Regina Police Station pending charges.