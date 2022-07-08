Man wanted for stalking, attempting to kill woman nabbed in Region Two

Latest update July 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 08, 2022 News
Thirty-two-year-old Fadil Shaw, who was wanted by the police for wounding a 31-year-old woman of Timehri, East Bank Demerara in 2020, was on Thursday arrested by police ranks at Three Friends, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.
According to the police, Shaw, a labourer of Timehri, is also accused of stalking and attempting to kill the same woman about two months ago. Shaw is presently in custody at the Anna Regina Police Station pending charges.
Jul 08, 2022Alvin Mohabir has been appointed Captain of a strong Guyana Under-17 squad. The national team will participate in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 Tournament in Trinidad and Tobago from July...
