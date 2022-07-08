Latest update July 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man wanted for stalking, attempting to kill woman nabbed in Region Two

Jul 08, 2022 News

Thirty-two-year-old Fadil Shaw, who was wanted by the police for wounding a 31-year-old woman of Timehri, East Bank Demerara in 2020, was on Thursday arrested by police ranks at Three Friends, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Captured, Fadil Shaw

According to the police, Shaw, a labourer of Timehri, is also accused of stalking and attempting to kill the same woman about two months ago. Shaw is presently in custody at the Anna Regina Police Station pending charges.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Mohabir to lead strong Guyana Under-17 Team

Mohabir to lead strong Guyana Under-17 Team

Jul 08, 2022

Alvin Mohabir has been appointed Captain of a strong Guyana Under-17 squad. The national team will participate in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 Tournament in Trinidad and Tobago from July...
Read More
Winners receive rewards for Janet Jagan Memorial Schools Windball tourney

Winners receive rewards for Janet Jagan Memorial...

Jul 08, 2022

Kwakwani Secondary, President’s College, D-UP Academy among latest winners

Kwakwani Secondary, President’s College, D-UP...

Jul 08, 2022

Santos and Police record comfortable victories

Santos and Police record comfortable victories

Jul 08, 2022

Guyana aim to reclaim Junior Caribbean Squash Championship

Guyana aim to reclaim Junior Caribbean Squash...

Jul 08, 2022

Chin Singh from NYC contributes to project 

Chin Singh from NYC contributes to project 

Jul 08, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Too little, too late!

    Kaieteur News – The children writing the National Grade Six Assessment would wish that the examinations were held every... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]