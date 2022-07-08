Man charged with murder of Mon Repos granny

– court hears he had invaded victim’s home to collect money owed him

Kaieteur News – The 26-year-old man who reportedly confessed to brutally stabbing to death Mon Repos resident, Agnes Dillion, 86, last week Wednesday, was on Thursday remanded to prison.

Nemon Persaud, a labourer and construction worker called “Boyie” was on Thursday charged with Dillon’s murder at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. The charge was read to Persaud by Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that he had stabbed Dillon to death sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday last at her rented Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home.

The court heard that he had confessed to investigators that he killed Dillon under the influence of alcohol because she had owed him money for a weeding job. Persaud allegedly confessed that he had visited the woman earlier on the day and asked for his money but she denied owing him anything. He left and went away but had started to drink rum. Persaud returned later and entered the woman’s home through a window and confronted her.

The woman reportedly started to scream and he stabbed her to death.

An autopsy also revealed that multiple stab wounds had caused Dillon’s death. Persaud was remanded to prison and the matter transferred to the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court. His next court day is set for September 12, 2022. Dillon’s body was found around 12:00hrs last Thursday by her concerned landlady. Dillon was last seen alive the previous day around 17:00hrs washing some clothes in her yard.

The landlady had said that it was “unlike Dillon not to be up and about early in the morning” so when the woman failed to come out of her flat she became worried. She called Dillon’s phone but she never answered. When the hours continued to roll by and there were still no signs of Dillon. She called a neighbour to assist her in prying open a window in the pensioner’s flat. It was then that they saw her bloodied remains on her bed. Dillon was a former security guard and lived alone at Mon Repos. Her confessed killer lived only a few corners away from her.