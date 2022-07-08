Linden man gets one year for trafficking ganja

Kaieteur News – Robert Vyphuis, a 37-year-old gold miner of Nottinghamshire, Linden, was on Tuesday sentenced to one year in jail and fined $603,600, for trafficking 402 grams of cannabis.

Vyphuis was intercepted on Sunday in Mabura in front of the Mabura Police Outpost, on a motorcycle. A search was carried out on his person and belongings during which a bulky transparent plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found on the motorcycle.

He was arrested and taken into custody as the cannabis was weighed and lodged at the Mabura Police Outpost. On Tuesday, Vyphuis appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune in the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

He was charged for the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking: contrary to section 5(1) (a) (i) of the narcotics drugs and psychotropic substance control act chapter 10:10. He pleaded guilty and was subsequently sentenced and fined.