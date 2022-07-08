Kwakwani Secondary, President’s College, D-UP Academy among latest winners

The ExxonMobil National School Basketball Festival

Play in the ExxonMobil National School Basketball Festival continued on Wednesday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with teams which included Kwakwani Secondary, President’s College and D-UP Academy among the latest winners.

In Girls Under-16 action President’s College (A) overcame Mackenzie High 16-0 with Renee Liverpool 5 points, 4 rebounds and Ronessa Romalho 5 points leading the scoring.

President’s College (B) then brushed aside Lower Corentyne 16 points to 2, with Lancianna Smith scoring 6 points, pulling down 4 rebounds and effecting 4 steals.

Kwakwani Secondary scored the highest amount of points of the day, pouring in 49 points to defeat GT Academy who could only manage 19 points. Shania Sears 19 points, 5 rebounds and

Natalya Clarke 10 points, 10 rebounds and 6 steals led Kwakwani, while Kassidy Woolford responded with 13 points for GT Academy.

In the Boys U16 department, D-UP Academy scored 43 points to defeat Kid Rock Academy with 25. Tieshon Kitt 13 points, 4 rebounds, Kieshawn Kitt 9 points and Lorenzo Benn 6 points, 14 rebounds were the top performers for the winners.

ExxonMobil Guyana is the major sponsor of this year’s tournament with support also coming from the National Sports Commission, G-Boat Guyana, Edward B. Beharry & Company Ltd, and Banks DIH Ltd.