Fire Service confirms arson destroyed cop’s home

Kaieteur News – A fire on Wednesday at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown left a police rank and her brother homeless and the Guyana Fire Service has confirmed that the inferno was maliciously set.

Homeless are, Alfa Daniels, a policewoman, 25, and Shamar Daniels, 23. The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in a statement on Wednesday evening stated, “Preliminary investigations have revealed that the fire was set by a relative.

Fire fighters were alerted around 09:47hrs that a house at 389 Corlita Street was on fire and rushed to the scene to contain the blaze.

Neighbours had told reporters at the scene that they saw smoke emanating from the building and raised an alarm. When fire fighters arrived they were able to confirm that no one was home at the time. They were able to contain and put out the blaze.

The siblings arrived later and were shocked. The police rank told reporters, that they were not able to save anything from the house. According to the GFS, the house was owned by the siblings’ late mother Sherry Daniels who passed away recently. It is believed that the motive could be driven by a dispute between siblings for the property.

Investigations continue.