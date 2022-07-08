Berbice DV shelter to be extended and rehabilitated

Kaieteur News – The shelter for domestic violence victims in Berbice will be extended and rehabilitated for an estimated cost of $14 million.

This is according to the latest opening of tenders at the NPTAB office. The entity undertaking the project is the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security. At the office it was revealed that 13 contractors are vying to execute the works on the facility.

As reported on, the Human Services Ministry was allocated some $19.7 million from this year’s budget to rehabilitate two domestic shelters to better provide services for victims of sexual and domestic abuse. The ministry too, is looking to undertake a number of rehabilitation works at the Palms and also at the Guyana Women Leadership Institute.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Rehabilitation and extension to existing building at the DV shelter, Berbice.

Repairs to windows and external painting at Guyana Women Leadership Institute.

Repairs to roof and ceiling at Guyana Women Leadership Institute.

Repairs of windows to Block A at Palms Geriatric Facility.

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

Construction of administrative building at the Business Incubator Centre.

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation

Procurement of enclosed truck with tail lift.

Guyana Defence Force

Supply and installation of fuel tanks- Base Camp Ayanganna.