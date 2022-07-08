Guyana aim to reclaim Junior Caribbean Squash Championship

– to host Junior C’bean tourney from tomorrow

By Zaheer Mohamed

Guyana will be looking to capitalise on home advantage as they aim to reclaim the Junior Caribbean Squash championship when the tournament commences from tomorrow, Saturday, in Georgetown.

Guyana held the title for 12 straight years before they were toppled by Barbados in 2017; Barbados won until 2019, the year the tournament last was held.

Matches will be held at the Georgetown Club on Camp Street and the National Racquet center on Camp Road and Woolford Avenue.

Speaking at the launching of the tournament yesterday at the Georgetown Club, Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle lauded the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) executive and pledged government’s continued backing.

“I think squash is in really good hands, Squash was the first core sport to start their academy and we will continue to lend support,” he posited.

Ninvalle stated that they are currently looking to build a doubles court which will aid in the development of the sport. “The National Sports Commission and by extension the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is looking to see how soon we can build a doubles court for squash so that we can host more international tournaments and which will assist in the development of the sport,” he added.

Ninvalle noted that Squash has represented Guyana with distinction.

Godfrey Munroe of the Guyana Olympic Association stated that Squash has been an exemplary sport and encouraged the players to strive for greater heights.

“Squash has been a sport that we always look forward to support because of its leadership and performance of the players,” he posited.

Digicel representative Vidya Sanichara said they are pleased to be part of the sponsorship, while Vice President of the Guyana Squash Association David Fernandes expressed gratitude to the sponsors and urged the players to make full use of this opportunity.

The schedule for the event is as follows; Saturday 9th July Welcome Dinner National Racket Centre Woolford Ave- PM; Sunday 10th – Tuesday 12th July Individual Championships AM and PM at the Georgetown Club Camp Street and the National Racket Centre; Wednesday 13th July Team matches begin AM; Wednesday 13th July Opening Ceremony 4pm National Racket Centre; Wednesday 13th July Team matches PM; Thursday 14th -Friday 15th July Team matches AM-PM; Saturday 15th July Team Finals AM-PM.

The teams that will battle for supremacy are Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago and the host nation.

Among the sponsors are GOA, Digicel, Ministry of Sport/National Sports Commission/John Fernandes Ltd., MVP Sport, E Networks and Bounty Farm Ltd. The tournament will conclude on July 16.