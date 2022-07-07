V Net triumph in dominoes, Mohamed’s XI capture softball title

V Net won the dominoes competition while Zaheer Mohamed XI took the 15-over softball title when a day of sports was held recently in Wakenaam.

V Net defeated Underdog and All star in the dominoes competition which was held at Carlosh Sports bar at Good Success. V Net and All star both chalked 14 games while Underdog made 13 in the opening sitting, while V Net took the lead following the second round, totaling 29 games as Underdog occupied second place on 27 and All star third on 25.

V Net continued to dominate and marked 17 games in the third sitting, taking their score to 46 while Underdog made eight to be 35 and All star 10 to take their tally to 35.

V Net stretched their advantage as they took their overall games to 62 in the fourth round while Underdog and All star were both tied on 47.

The fifth and penultimate round saw V Net scoring 15 games, Underdog 14 and All star 13.

V Net totaled 78 games while Underdog placed second on 64 and All star was third on 62. Anil Ramrattan took the MVP prize.

Meanwhile, Mohamed XI beat Saif Hussain XI by seven runs in the 15-over softball fixture which was played at G Square Cavaliers ground, Belle Plaine. Mohamed XI took first strike and posted 97-4. Nokta Moses struck two sixes in a top score of 29 while Imran Khan made 11 and Navishaul Pooran 10. Zameer Zaman took two wickets while there was one each for Anil Ramrattan and Kamal Budnarine.

Hussain XI responded with 90-5. Zaman made 19, Hussain 15 and Mahase Ramnarine 13. Andy Dindyal two wickets and Pooran one. Moses was named man of the match. The day’s activities was organized by a group of Wakenaam residents and sponsored by V Net Communications, Imran Hussain General Store of Enmore, Tom Singh, Azam Aslam, Saif Hussain and Trophy Stall.