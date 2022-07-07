Timehri Panthers, Agricola post easy wins; Swan stun Friendship in 10-goal thriller

Latest update July 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 07, 2022 Sports
EBFA Senior League
Timehri Panthers trounced St. Cuthbert’s Jaguars 8-2 on the back of a Tyrone Burnette hat-trick; Swan Football Club stunned Friendship All-Stars 6-4, while Agricola Red Triangle brushed aside Diamond United 8-0 when rivalry in the East Bank Football Association Senior League continued this past weekend at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence, EBD.
Contesting the feature match on Sunday, Timehri Panthers, despite their opponents showing some early signs of a fight, paced themselves well to take full points. Burnette opened the scoring in just the 5thminute, but St. Cuthbert’s Jaguars fired back with a goal of their own to draw even in the 18th minute through Shawn Paul.
Orin Solomon then tucked in a double in the 23rd and 26th minute to hand back Timehri the ascendancy. St. Cuthbert’s Jaguars then reduced the deficit in the 35th minute when Ravon Andrews scored.
That was the last goal for St. Cuthbert’s as the reigning league champions on the East Bank wrested total control. Shawn Steele scored in the 39th minute to restore the two-goal cushion for Timehri. Burnette was again on target in the 46th and 71st minutes to complete his hat-trick. Jarel Walcott (60th) and Antwone Denny two minutes later completed the job for Timehri Panthers.
In Sunday’s main supporting game, Swan Football Club notched their second win when they stormed to an exciting 6-4 win over Friendship All-Stars. Leading the way was 14-year-old Anderson Webber who enjoyed a good day at the office with five goals also known as a glut.
He rocked the nets in the 21st, 49th, 65th, 68th, and 74th minutes after teammate David Lonke opened the scoring in the 10th minute. Friendship All-Stars got their goals from Jamal Scott with a hat-trick in the 13th, 26th, and 29th, minutes, while Shamar Montooth converted in the 16thminute.
Meanwhile, in the lone encounter on Saturday at the same venue, Agricola Red Triangle made light work of Diamond United, another young team in the tournament, winning, 8-0. Teenager Eon Daniels led the way with a hat-trick which came in the 66th, 72nd, and 73rd minutes, while elder statesman, Kacy John supported well with a brace in the 69th and 78th minutes.
Inking their names on the score sheet were Linden Pickett (16th), Jadon Paul (37th), and Brian Price in the 76thminute as Agricola maintained their unbeaten run thus far with their third win in as many matches. The top two teams from each group would advance to the semi-finals following group play.
Latest Points Table
Group A
Team P W L GF GA GD Points
Agricola Red Triangle 3 3 0 17 0 17 9
Grove Hi-Tech 4 3 1 19 4 15 9
Herstelling Raiders 4 2 2 12 7 5 6
Diamond United 3 1 2 5 12 -7 3
Samatta Point Kaneville 3 1 2 3 22 -19 3
Mocha Champs 3 0 3 1 12 -11 0
Group B
Timehri Panthers 4 3 1 26 5 21 9
Soesdyke Falcons 3 3 0 16 2 14 9
Swan FC 3 2 1 9 10 -1 6
Kuru Kururu Warriors 3 1 2 9 11 -2 3
Friendship All-Stars 3 1 2 9 20 -11 3
St Cuthbert’s Jaguars 4 0 4 5 24 -19 0
