Tahir and Shamsi with Warriors for 2022

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have announced their overseas signings for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League which gets underway on 31 August.

Imran Tahir will be back with the Amazon Warriors for the fifth consecutive season. Tahir is the record wicket taker for the franchise with 60 wickets from 43 matches.

Tahir will be joined by fellow South African wrist spinner, Tabraiz Shamsi, who has Hero CPL experience with the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots from 2015 to 2018. Shamsi, the number one ranked bowler in T20 Internationals, has 33 wickets at the CPL.

The Amazon Warriors batting is bolstered with the addition of South Africans Colin Ingram and Heinrich Klaasen and Ireland international Paul Stirling.

The Amazon Warriors will have six more spots to fill at the Hero CPL draft with details of these picks released during the draft show which will be broadcasted this Thursday – 7 July – at 9am Eastern Caribbean Time.

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS-Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Tabraiz Shamsi, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie.

The 2022 men’s Hero CPL tournament will take place from 31 August to 30 September. The host countries for 2022 will be St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana. In 2022 there will be the first running of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) which will feature Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders. The WCPL will take place in St Kitts & Nevis from 31 August to 4 September. For further information visit www.cplt20.com