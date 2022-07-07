Tahir and Shamsi with Warriors for 2022

Latest update July 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 07, 2022 Sports
The Guyana Amazon Warriors have announced their overseas signings for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League which gets underway on 31 August.
Imran Tahir will be back with the Amazon Warriors for the fifth consecutive season. Tahir is the record wicket taker for the franchise with 60 wickets from 43 matches.
Tahir will be joined by fellow South African wrist spinner, Tabraiz Shamsi, who has Hero CPL experience with the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots from 2015 to 2018. Shamsi, the number one ranked bowler in T20 Internationals, has 33 wickets at the CPL.
The Amazon Warriors batting is bolstered with the addition of South Africans Colin Ingram and Heinrich Klaasen and Ireland international Paul Stirling.
The Amazon Warriors will have six more spots to fill at the Hero CPL draft with details of these picks released during the draft show which will be broadcasted this Thursday – 7 July – at 9am Eastern Caribbean Time.
GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS-Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Tabraiz Shamsi, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie.
The 2022 men’s Hero CPL tournament will take place from 31 August to 30 September. The host countries for 2022 will be St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana. In 2022 there will be the first running of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) which will feature Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders. The WCPL will take place in St Kitts & Nevis from 31 August to 4 September. For further information visit www.cplt20.com
Jul 07, 2022V Net won the dominoes competition while Zaheer Mohamed XI took the 15-over softball title when a day of sports was held recently in Wakenaam. V Net defeated Underdog and All star in the dominoes...
Jul 07, 2022
Jul 07, 2022
Jul 07, 2022
Jul 07, 2022
Jul 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – I was with my dog on the seawall on Tuesday evening, when prominent attorney, Selwyn Pieters, passed... more
Kaieteur News – There is a regular caller to the ‘Afternoon Request Show’. It is usually aired on NCN 560 Mhz... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Much has been written in the Caribbean media about the contest surrounding the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]