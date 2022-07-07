President Ali is the President that we must always remember

Kaieteur News – We have a position to share with the President of Guyana. We put a few things before him in the hope that he will spare the time, and give them the most careful consideration. We do our duty, as heavy as it is, in bringing what we do to him. He must find it in himself, through self-belief, conviction, and courage to do the fullness of the duties that his national office requires of him.

His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, is the President of Guyana. President Ali is the head of state, there is no other presently. He must always remember that never ever forget that, in the hustle and bustle, the pressing nature of his duties. We appreciate that he cannot be everywhere or do everything himself. But he must also appreciate that whatever those in his Government do fall under the range of his responsibilities, and of which he is answerable because he has ultimate ownership.

We have this increasing oil wealth, as more and more explorations are pursued, and more and more discoveries are announced. The President has two men named as chief stewards, the most senior superintendents, of this nation’s natural resource blessings, of which oil towers above all the others. The first is the Hon. Vice President, and the second is the Hon. Minister of Natural Resources. President Ali has delegated full oversight of our wealth to these two men, and he must use every muscle, engage every fiber and cell in his youthful body, to satisfy himself, ensure, that both of them are doing what is best for the expectant peoples of this poor country. He must do so because he has to stand before the Guyanese people, and guarantee that they are in good hands.

Hands that are honest because they are clean, as in untarnished. Hands that are caring, because this wealth means so much for the poor of Guyana. Hands that have no smell about them because they have only done what is right by the peoples waiting, longing, and waiting. This is what Mohamed Irfaan Ali, as national leader and this society’s most senior citizen, has as a duty and burden on his own hands. It rests on his head also, and once his heart is committed unfailingly to do what is right with this wealth of ours, then he will not stand idly by, and allow anyone of these junior members of his governance team to think of playing games, or actually to engage in them to the detriment of this nation.

We at this paper, and many in this nation, have our concerns that the Vice President is doing what is best for Guyana with this oil, with how he goes about making excuses, pretending at protecting the interests of Guyanese, while what he does is mostly beneficial, pleasing, to ExxonMobil and its partners. President Ali had to have heard that from his own inner circle, the wider fold of his own supporters. He cannot be that deaf or blind, since nobody is, and not with the huge tilts that favour Exxon, and which hurt Guyanese. We don’t think that he is, for he has to have his own instincts and intuitions, his own commonsense that things are not as they seem, or as is presented by the Vice President, and therefore he must be aware.

Since he must be aware, President Ali cannot claim ignorance, he cannot seek the comfort of distance, he must not retreat into silence. Such are not part of the apparel of presidents, true national leaders. For whatever the Vice President and the Natural Resources Minister do in their management of our wealth automatically is his to own, be such positive or negative, rewarding or destructive. A large number of things from the mind and the hand of the Vice President causes heavy hearts, generates great alarms, and leaves lots of questions unanswered. Is this Guyanese leader, a former president himself, for this country and for us or is he busy working out what suits his own way of thinking?

This is what President Ali must be concerned about because he is in charge, and it is his record and name.