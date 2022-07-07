Paiwomak and FC Basin male teams qualify for quarterfinals of the North Rupununi Leg

Rupununi FA Male and Female Senior Leagues…



– Titans male and female teams’ edge closer



Paiwomak FC and F.C. Basin male teams are safely into the quarterfinals of the 2022 Rupununi Football Association (RFA) Senior League as action in the penultimate round of the North Rupununi leg continued Saturday last at Annai Sports Ground.

Paiwomak, at the end of four rounds, heads the points standings in Group A with 10 despite a 0-0 draw with a determined Challengers outfit. In a fast-paced game with few clear chances, Challengers and Paiwomak battled valiantly for 90 minutes but a draw was probably a fair result for both teams.

Challengers will now face off against Surama in the final match of Group A which will be played this Saturday, both teams still have a chance of qualification with a victory.

In the female encounter, defending champions Paiwomak limped to another draw against a youthful Challengers team.

The 0-0 result means that with three draws and a win from four games, Paiwomak only have six points and can be overtaken if Challengers, with five points, win their game in hand on Saturday against Surama.

Over in Group B, FC Basin males and Strikers F.C. female team are comfortably into the quarterfinals. Falcon’s males must win or draw their last match against FC Basin on Sunday to go through to the North Rupununi playoffs. A defeat for the Falcons will mean that Strikers go through on-goal difference.

Over in East Central, Group A play, Galaxy Warriors female team lost by a 1-4 margin to Flash FC which has now moved to the top of the points standings on 11. Juliet Roberts opened the scoring for Flash FC in the 30th minute.

Strikes from Odessa Dorrick in the 37th minute, Merriza Augustine in the 59th minute, and Shonnate Thomas in the 62nd minute saw Flash winning comfortably. Latoya Dorrick scored the consolation goal for Galaxy Warriors in the 43rd minute,

In the male game, Galaxy United and Flash FC battled to a 3-3 stalemate. Felix John netted all three goals (30th,35th, 89th) for Galaxy Warriors but goals from Leyland Roberts in the 13th minute, and a double from Kim Dorrick (35th, 70th) ensured that the points were shared.

In Central Rupununi, at the Far East Ground, Tabatinga’s male team recorded a 5-0 win over Far East United to move to 19 points to remain in the second position on the table. Emerick Williams (2nd, 75th) and Carlos Isaacs (10th, 38th) got on to the score sheet with a brace each, while Ricardo Martin rounded off the scoring in the 89th minute.

Over at Gladiators Ground, Shenika Xavier opened the scoring in the 15th minute for Snatchers FC in their female match, but Eleni Araujo equalised for Gladiators FC in the 55th minute as the match ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Gladiators FC have moved to the top of the female points standings with 17 but can be overtaken by Guyana Rush Saints who have a game in hand and are on 16 points.

In the male match, an Orlando Francis strike in the 42nd minute followed by an Antonio Dutra strike in the 80th minute was enough for Gladiators FC to take care of business against Snatchers FC by a 2-0 margin to hold down the third position with 15 points.

At Aishalton Ground in Deep South Rupununi, Titans United male and female teams comfortably defeated Potarinau Sky Kings female team 3-1 and Shirriri FC male team, 6-1in the first leg of the South Central/Deep South Rupununi playoff.

Pauline Ambrose of Potarinau Sky Kings opened the scoring in the 32nd minute but a strong second half by the home team saw Faustina Ernest with a goal in the 56th minute, Melessa McCracken in the 71st minute, and Vanytta Dasilva in the 79th minute complete what was eventually a comfortable victory for Titans.

In the male match, Ben Realine netted a helmet-trick for Titans United with goals in the 5th, 19th, 32nd, and 49th minutes while Raphael James netted a double 43rd and 64th minutes. Simon Peter netted the consolation goal for Shirriri FC in the 68th minute.

Shirriri and Potarinau Sky Kings FC now have substantial deficits to overturn if they will have any hope of qualifying for the quarterfinals when the return legs are played on July 16th, next.