IDPADA-G calls for equitable distribution of State resources

Kaieteur News – The International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana (IDPADA-G) has expressed condolences to the family of Quindon Bacchus and all of the aggrieved on the death of their son, brother, parent and friend. The organization also condemned the attacks on vendors and other citizens at Mon Repos during last week Tuesday protest.

In a statement, IDPADA-G said the villagers of Golden Grove were forced to suffer added pain, where civilians were pelleted through the unrestrained behaviour by those who should serve and protect and those trained only for combat. “We likewise empathize with the victims who suffered losses from the terror of robbery. We regret that on Tuesday, 28 June 2022, the hitherto peaceful exercise of the right to protest and petition the Government for alleviation and redress was hijacked by misguided elements and descended into unacceptable riotous conduct. We forthrightly and unreservedly condemn the destruction of property of our fellow Guyanese brothers and sisters mostly of East Indian descent, in the vicinity of the Mon Repos Market. The values, aims and objectives that inform IDAPADA-G and the inherent virtues it embraces in respect to human rights, are directly opposed to any such conduct.”

The organization said it is concerned about the state of ethnic relations in Guyana country and calls upon those in authority, inclusive of the organs and institutions of the State to acknowledge the schisms of ethnic relations in Guyana; admit the historical origins; and resolve to confront these ethnic tensions collectively and nationally. “While the recent events on the East Coast, namely Golden Grove and Mon Repos, clearly point to institutional deficiencies and distrust in the operations of the Guyana Police Force and the justice system, they can be traced primarily to the underlying socio-economic conditions and resulting inequities which, if not addressed, provide the environment for escalation of ethnic tensions,” IDPADA-G said. “We urgently call upon Government to recognize the endemic socio-economic and political factors prevailing in African Guyanese communities and the challenges they continue to face at the hands of law enforcement as we have been reminded by the media and social commentators. These issues require genuine and urgent attention. The International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana was declared based on the need for reparative justice for the people of Africa Descent in response to the historical wrongs meted out to them, and continuing injustices up to this day. A reality internationally recognized by the community of Nations, which in the form of the United Nations collectively declared a decade for the People of African Descent under the theme: Recognition, Justice, and Development. We believe that persons witnessing equitable governmental interventions and imbued with hope and confidence in the institutions of State will adequately play their part in development of their communities and country. We are confident that collective economic progress will rid the Guyanese society of the scourge that rears its ugly head ever so often,” the statement concluded.