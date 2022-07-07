Latest update July 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. wants more emergency funds for ‘cash giveaways’

Jul 07, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – President Mohamed Irfaan Ali has signaled his government’s intention to head back to Parliament for more funds to support ‘cash giveaways’ and immediate infrastructural works for communities across Guyana.

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali showing some Crime stats while making his statement yesterday on live television

He made this known while speaking to the media during a recent cocktail event held at the Pegasus Suites, Kingston, Georgetown, to commemorate 50 years of friendship between China and Guyana.

Ali told reporters on the sidelines of the event: “I want people to understand, I want to work with people. I will come to every community. I will come to every door. I want to work with people. I was in ‘South’ (South Ruimveldt) and immediately, there are things that have to be done, right away”.

To support this initiative, Ali made it clear that his government will need more cash and is already making preparations to get that money from the National Assembly. He said, ‘I have already asked the Minister of Finance to immediately work on a supplementary provision”.

A supplementary provision means that the government will be seeking additional funds than what was budgeted or approved by National Assembly for a specific project and most likely, it will have to come out from the Contingency Fund.

Once that extra cash is approved, Ali promised that his government will continue to dole out handouts and other forms of assistance to citizens across Guyana. “I will go in Buxton, I will go in Canje, I will go in the Rupununi, wherever it takes, because I want to work with every single Guyanese, every single group”, Ali told reporters.

The government had already set aside a total of $5B in this year’s budget to mitigate the effects of the rising high cost of living due to the Covid-19 and the ongoing Russian Invasion of Ukraine. Consultations were held for measures to be put in place on how the money should be spent, the administration had said.

Recently, government handed out cash to sugar workers; children living with disabilities; hinterland residents; farmers among others. Millions were also used to compensate vendors, whose stalls were looted during a violent protest at the Mon Repos Market on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD). It is unclear if the entire $5B has been expended; however, in a recent press conference held by Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, he assured that there is still cash available from the allocation. Nevertheless, Ali is still making plans to access more funds for the continuation of his government’s outreach initiative.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

V Net triumph in dominoes, Mohamed’s XI capture softball title

V Net triumph in dominoes, Mohamed’s XI capture softball title

Jul 07, 2022

V Net won the dominoes competition while Zaheer Mohamed XI took the 15-over softball title when a day of sports was held recently in Wakenaam. V Net defeated Underdog and All star in the dominoes...
Read More
Timehri Panthers, Agricola post easy wins; Swan stun Friendship in 10-goal thriller

Timehri Panthers, Agricola post easy wins; Swan...

Jul 07, 2022

Tahir and Shamsi with Warriors for 2022

Tahir and Shamsi with Warriors for 2022

Jul 07, 2022

Paiwomak and FC Basin male teams qualify for quarterfinals of the North Rupununi Leg 

Paiwomak and FC Basin male teams qualify for...

Jul 07, 2022

Guyanese Pugilist to be inducted into Australian Boxing Hall of Fame

Guyanese Pugilist to be inducted into Australian...

Jul 07, 2022

Guyana beat Leeward Islands by 10 wickets at CWI U19 C/Ships

Guyana beat Leeward Islands by 10 wickets at CWI...

Jul 07, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]