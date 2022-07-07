De weather don’t lose in Guyana

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – It raining nuff in Guyana. But some place getting more rain dan others. Some place flooding while others nat flooding. But dat is how it does always be with de rainy season.

We gat to thank de high heavens dat de whole country nah under water at de same time. Otherwise de economy gan be totally destroyed.

But in some areas people looking fuh help. Never mind de water does usually rise and fall. Hamper does share out and all dem people wah get lil water accumulation looking fuh dem hamper.

Dem should be looking fuh save dem crops. Imagine we getting lil rain and de price of vegetables gan sky high. Ochro selling 2lbs fuh $500. Plantain gan back to $250 fuh a lb. Bora is now $300 fuh a tiny bundle and callaloo is a few strings fuh $200.

And we talking about food security and feeding de Caribbean. We can’t even keep we prices stable much less fuh be able to guarantee year-long supply to dem odder Caribbean countries.

Every time rain fall, “greens” does be short. And when de weather dry fuh too long, yuh does hear dat de farmers need rain. De weather can’t lose in Guyana. Is bad when it raining and it bad when de sun shining.

And when de rain fall, it does be nuff flooding and mo excuse. And when de sun shine fuh too long without rain, we does get drought.

Guyanese caught between a wet and a dry place. Between flood and drought.

Talk half. Leff half.