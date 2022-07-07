De weather don’t lose in Guyana

Latest update July 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 07, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – It raining nuff in Guyana. But some place getting more rain dan others. Some place flooding while others nat flooding. But dat is how it does always be with de rainy season.
We gat to thank de high heavens dat de whole country nah under water at de same time. Otherwise de economy gan be totally destroyed.
But in some areas people looking fuh help. Never mind de water does usually rise and fall. Hamper does share out and all dem people wah get lil water accumulation looking fuh dem hamper.
Dem should be looking fuh save dem crops. Imagine we getting lil rain and de price of vegetables gan sky high. Ochro selling 2lbs fuh $500. Plantain gan back to $250 fuh a lb. Bora is now $300 fuh a tiny bundle and callaloo is a few strings fuh $200.
And we talking about food security and feeding de Caribbean. We can’t even keep we prices stable much less fuh be able to guarantee year-long supply to dem odder Caribbean countries.
Every time rain fall, “greens” does be short. And when de weather dry fuh too long, yuh does hear dat de farmers need rain. De weather can’t lose in Guyana. Is bad when it raining and it bad when de sun shining.
And when de rain fall, it does be nuff flooding and mo excuse. And when de sun shine fuh too long without rain, we does get drought.
Guyanese caught between a wet and a dry place. Between flood and drought.
Talk half. Leff half.
Jul 07, 2022V Net won the dominoes competition while Zaheer Mohamed XI took the 15-over softball title when a day of sports was held recently in Wakenaam. V Net defeated Underdog and All star in the dominoes...
Jul 07, 2022
Jul 07, 2022
Jul 07, 2022
Jul 07, 2022
Jul 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – I was with my dog on the seawall on Tuesday evening, when prominent attorney, Selwyn Pieters, passed... more
Kaieteur News – There is a regular caller to the ‘Afternoon Request Show’. It is usually aired on NCN 560 Mhz... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Much has been written in the Caribbean media about the contest surrounding the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]