COVID-19 kills two Region 4 men

Latest update July 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 07, 2022 News
– 144 new cases detected, two persons in ICU
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday revealed that two persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths have brought Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,258.
The latest fatalities are that of two men, a 66-year-old and a 73-year-old, both from Region Four. According to the Ministry, both persons died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard reported that within the last 24 hours, it has recorded 144 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 67,843. The dashboard also shows that two patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 39 persons are in institution isolation, 700 in home isolation and two persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 65,844 recoveries have been recorded.
