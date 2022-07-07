COVID-19 kills two Region 4 men

– 144 new cases detected, two persons in ICU

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday revealed that two persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths have brought Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,258.

The latest fatalities are that of two men, a 66-year-old and a 73-year-old, both from Region Four. According to the Ministry, both persons died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard reported that within the last 24 hours, it has recorded 144 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 67,843. The dashboard also shows that two patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 39 persons are in institution isolation, 700 in home isolation and two persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 65,844 recoveries have been recorded.