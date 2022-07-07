Latest update July 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

COVID-19 kills two Region 4 men

Jul 07, 2022 News

– 144 new cases detected, two persons in ICU  

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday revealed that two persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths have brought Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,258.

The latest fatalities are that of two men, a 66-year-old and a 73-year-old, both from Region Four. According to the Ministry, both persons died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard reported that within the last 24 hours, it has recorded 144 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 67,843. The dashboard also shows that two patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 39 persons are in institution isolation, 700 in home isolation and two persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 65,844 recoveries have been recorded.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

V Net triumph in dominoes, Mohamed’s XI capture softball title

V Net triumph in dominoes, Mohamed’s XI capture softball title

Jul 07, 2022

V Net won the dominoes competition while Zaheer Mohamed XI took the 15-over softball title when a day of sports was held recently in Wakenaam. V Net defeated Underdog and All star in the dominoes...
Read More
Timehri Panthers, Agricola post easy wins; Swan stun Friendship in 10-goal thriller

Timehri Panthers, Agricola post easy wins; Swan...

Jul 07, 2022

Tahir and Shamsi with Warriors for 2022

Tahir and Shamsi with Warriors for 2022

Jul 07, 2022

Paiwomak and FC Basin male teams qualify for quarterfinals of the North Rupununi Leg 

Paiwomak and FC Basin male teams qualify for...

Jul 07, 2022

Guyanese Pugilist to be inducted into Australian Boxing Hall of Fame

Guyanese Pugilist to be inducted into Australian...

Jul 07, 2022

Guyana beat Leeward Islands by 10 wickets at CWI U19 C/Ships

Guyana beat Leeward Islands by 10 wickets at CWI...

Jul 07, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]