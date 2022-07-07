‘Cost of living to double by year-end’- Central Bank warns

Kaieteur News – The cost of living is on the increase and is expected to more than double what it has increased during the first quarter of the year according to analysis conducted by Central Bank—the Bank of Guyana (BoG)—and documented in its latest quarterly report on the nation’s financial state of affairs.

According to the Bank’s report, at the end of March, the inflation rate for the country stood at 1.7 percent, mainly driven by increased prices in the fuel and food categories.

As it relates to projections however, BoG forecasts the end of year inflation rate is expected to be 4.1 percent, primarily as a result of higher world food and oil prices, due to supply shortfalls.

It was noted that during the first quarter for the year, the global economy also saw declining economic growth from was projected largely due to the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war that continues to hamper the global recovery, resulting in slower GDP growth and rising inflation.

This would be on track with the projections of Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, when he presented his Budget for the year and forecast the 4.1 percent increase in inflation for the year.

According to the BoG report, Global growth is projected to slow to 3.6 percent for 2022, representing a downward revision of 0.8 percentage from the previous forecast.

“It is expected that the effects of the war will continue to spread far and wide, mainly through commodity markets, trade and financial linkages,” according to the BoG, analysis which cited the World Economic Outlook, April 2022.

According to Guyana’s Central Bank, inflation was already surging prior to the war due to soaring commodity prices and pandemic-induced shortages and it is likely that war-related shortages will intensify the pressure, mainly through the higher prices for energy, metals and food.

Nonetheless, the bank forecasts that the Guyanese economy is projected to record real oil GDP growth of 49.6 percent while the non-oil economy is estimated to grow by 7.5 percent.

“This significant growth is expected to be mainly a result of expansions in all major sectors of the economy, as all COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, and the economy has been fully reopened.”

It was noted additionally, that output of oil is expected to greatly increase with the introduction of the Liza Unity.

According to BoG, however, notwithstanding, the end of year inflation rate is expected to be 4.1 percent, mainly as a result of higher world food and oil prices, due to supply shortfalls.

It was noted that Urban Consumer Price Index (CPI) which swelled by 1.7 percent and the specific categories food, housing and transportation were among the most hard hit sectors.

There reported noted that for the first quarter of the year, there was an increase in prices for categories of food by 2.4 percent, housing by 1.5 percent, transport and communication by 1.3 percent and education, recreational and cultural services by 1.0 percent.

“The increase in food prices was driven by the higher world food prices, as they reached their highest recorded level ever documented by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). Higher oil prices on the global economy, stemming from the Russian-Ukraine conflict, also contributed to the rise in food and transportation costs locally while conversely, a price decline was recorded in the category of clothing by 0.1 percent.

In January last when Dr. Singh presented the National Budget, and addressing the inflationary pressures that had already been amplified the world over, he observed that “global inflation is at its highest in at least a decade and, in some places, inflation is at its highest in over four decades.”