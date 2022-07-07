Banks DIH intensifies recruitment drive

Latest update July 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Banks DIH Limited has intensified its recruitment drive with another exercise on Sunday July 3rd, 2022 at Patentia Tarmac, West Bank Demerara.
Close to 60 prospective employees were interviewed by the visiting team coordinated by Mr. Shabir Hussein, Director of Engineering Services, Banks DIH said in a release. Banks DIH Limited has undertaken the Recruitment Drive to offer employment to skilled and unskilled persons who are out of jobs due to the closure of the Wales Sugar Estate. “We plan to do more career fairs in other parts of the country”.
The next fair is due for Enmore Estate, East Coast Demerara on Sunday July 10th, 2022. A similar programme was held at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara last month and persons in that area are already employed. The recruitment team included Operations/Engineering Director Mr. Gavin Todd, Business Development Executive Mr. Ramesh Dookhoo, Human Resources Executive Ms. Sharon Nelson and Trisco Executive Mr. Trevor Nero.
Jul 07, 2022V Net won the dominoes competition while Zaheer Mohamed XI took the 15-over softball title when a day of sports was held recently in Wakenaam. V Net defeated Underdog and All star in the dominoes...
Jul 07, 2022
Jul 07, 2022
Jul 07, 2022
Jul 07, 2022
Jul 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – I was with my dog on the seawall on Tuesday evening, when prominent attorney, Selwyn Pieters, passed... more
Kaieteur News – There is a regular caller to the ‘Afternoon Request Show’. It is usually aired on NCN 560 Mhz... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Much has been written in the Caribbean media about the contest surrounding the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]