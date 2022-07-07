Banks DIH intensifies recruitment drive

Kaieteur News – Banks DIH Limited has intensified its recruitment drive with another exercise on Sunday July 3rd, 2022 at Patentia Tarmac, West Bank Demerara.

Close to 60 prospective employees were interviewed by the visiting team coordinated by Mr. Shabir Hussein, Director of Engineering Services, Banks DIH said in a release. Banks DIH Limited has undertaken the Recruitment Drive to offer employment to skilled and unskilled persons who are out of jobs due to the closure of the Wales Sugar Estate. “We plan to do more career fairs in other parts of the country”.

The next fair is due for Enmore Estate, East Coast Demerara on Sunday July 10th, 2022. A similar programme was held at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara last month and persons in that area are already employed. The recruitment team included Operations/Engineering Director Mr. Gavin Todd, Business Development Executive Mr. Ramesh Dookhoo, Human Resources Executive Ms. Sharon Nelson and Trisco Executive Mr. Trevor Nero.