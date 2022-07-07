$25M in street lights for low-income schemes in Region Three

Kaieteur News – Thousands of residents within six low-income communities in Region Three are soon to benefit from a streetlight installation project, under the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP).

AHUAP is being executed by the Ministry of Housing and Water through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) and funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). It is designed to enhance the quality of life for low-income populations through better access to housing, infrastructure and improved accessibility and mobility.

The communities to receive the streetlights are: Schoonord, La Parfaite Harmonie, Westminster, Onderneeming, Recht Door Zee and Lust-en-Rust.

Scope of works include the supply and installation of 80 watt stand-alone solar integrated street lights, with the lamp comprising of a solar panel, charge controller and battery. The contract was awarded to N. Balgobin & Sons Contracting Services & Electrical Supplies and has been divided into two lots.

Sixty-two streetlights will be installed at Lot One to the tune of $12,671,360. Meanwhile, Lot Two will see the installation of sixty streetlights at a cost of $12,530,000. Pole planting is ongoing and the installation of the streetlights is slated to commence in the coming days. The project is set to run for a period of 210 days.