Latest update July 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$25M in street lights for low-income schemes in Region Three

Jul 07, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Thousands of residents within six low-income communities in Region Three are soon to benefit from a streetlight installation project, under the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP).

AHUAP is being executed by the Ministry of Housing and Water through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) and funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). It is designed to enhance the quality of life for low-income populations through better access to housing, infrastructure and improved accessibility and mobility.

The communities to receive the streetlights are: Schoonord, La Parfaite Harmonie, Westminster, Onderneeming, Recht Door Zee and Lust-en-Rust.

Scope of works include the supply and installation of 80 watt stand-alone solar integrated street lights, with the lamp comprising of a solar panel, charge controller and battery. The contract was awarded to N. Balgobin & Sons Contracting Services & Electrical Supplies and has been divided into two lots.

Sixty-two streetlights will be installed at Lot One to the tune of $12,671,360. Meanwhile, Lot Two will see the installation of sixty streetlights at a cost of $12,530,000. Pole planting is ongoing and the installation of the streetlights is slated to commence in the coming days. The project is set to run for a period of 210 days.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

V Net triumph in dominoes, Mohamed’s XI capture softball title

V Net triumph in dominoes, Mohamed’s XI capture softball title

Jul 07, 2022

V Net won the dominoes competition while Zaheer Mohamed XI took the 15-over softball title when a day of sports was held recently in Wakenaam. V Net defeated Underdog and All star in the dominoes...
Read More
Timehri Panthers, Agricola post easy wins; Swan stun Friendship in 10-goal thriller

Timehri Panthers, Agricola post easy wins; Swan...

Jul 07, 2022

Tahir and Shamsi with Warriors for 2022

Tahir and Shamsi with Warriors for 2022

Jul 07, 2022

Paiwomak and FC Basin male teams qualify for quarterfinals of the North Rupununi Leg 

Paiwomak and FC Basin male teams qualify for...

Jul 07, 2022

Guyanese Pugilist to be inducted into Australian Boxing Hall of Fame

Guyanese Pugilist to be inducted into Australian...

Jul 07, 2022

Guyana beat Leeward Islands by 10 wickets at CWI U19 C/Ships

Guyana beat Leeward Islands by 10 wickets at CWI...

Jul 07, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]