Violent protests must be a thing of the past

Kaieteur News – We at this paper have to face something unsparingly. Violent protests are a disgrace to the democratic process. Violent protests degrade the law-abiding of Guyana who come out to protest peacefully for rightful causes. Violent protests are self-defeating in that they weaken any possible visions, any proper strategies, methods, and practices that may be mounted by Guyanese opposed to lawlessness and wrongdoing by the Government of the day. Guyanese standing in defiance and objection to malpractices and failures of the Government and its agents could include the official Opposition itself, as well as those ordinary, conscientious, and patriotic citizens of this society who become so fed up, so furious, at the accumulated record of leadership wrongs occurring that they come out in peaceful protest.

Now that we have got that off our chest and before the public, we move over to the other side of the protest formula. Peaceful protests have a whole array of positives going for them. To begin with, they have a noble foundation as the basis which propels people onto the road. Second, there is a vision in mind of the kind of change that is hoped for, pushed for, and for which honest and worried citizens are ready to fight for, with all the energy at their disposal, all the heart and passion that they can muster. Third, as much as there is intense pressure brought to bear on the government and its leaders, there is always a powerful regard for the safety and security of others, not a part of protests. This is whether they are for or against what the protests are about.

Furthermore, peaceful protests do not have participants who hide in the crowd, and lurk in wait for opportunities to waylay or wage war against their fellow citizens, and this is for any reason. In the special context of Guyana, we pinpoint for sharp mention, the colour of people’s skin, and their perceived political persuasions must not, must never again, be used to target them from under the umbrella of clean protests for good and worthy causes. Fifth, peaceful protests are an exercise in patience, a product of endurance and resolve, and a thing of beauty in what they can achieve using constitutionally and globally recognised and accepted means to get messages across, objectives listened to, and possible results forthcoming, even if only a part of what is desired. And sixth, peaceful protests can stand as the banner and standard before one and all, anywhere and at anytime, regarding how the process and practice should be, and of which there must be no discussion, no departure, no dilution.

Before one and all, we say again that violent protests must be done with once and for all. It must not be allowed to rear its ugly, hateful head ever again in this country. All political leaders must come out and condemn such behaviours, and in no uncertain terms. There must be no hedging, no holding back, no fear of hurting those who may be secretly for such wrongs. Citizens from all walks of life must be of the same outlook. Meaning, that violent protests only serve to enrich a few temporarily from criminal gains, while reopening old wounds, creating new ones, that all never get a chance to heal fully. Still further, wayward, violent protests leave every citizen going about his or her lawful business in fear of either being targeted, or being lumped together with, or blamed for, out-of-control mobs bent on banditry.

Leaders and organisers of protests have a duty to control the flow of those coming out in support; be on the alert for those slyly infiltrating with a mayhem on their minds; and identify them, isolate them, and expose them, as being counter and destructive to the true objectives of the protest in motion. There must be total readiness to point out to law enforcement officers, and handover those who give signs of not belonging, or of having their own sick and divisive criminal agendas. Shame them, shout them out, send them away, without a second thought.

We can bring about needed and lasting change for betterment in Guyana, but the only way is through legitimate means.