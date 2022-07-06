Undercover cop remanded for Quindon Bacchus’ murder

Kaieteur News – Kristoff DeNobrega, a 22-year-old member of the Guyana Police Force’s Special Branch, was on Tuesday charged and remanded to prison for the murder of 23-year-old Quindon Bacchus, the Haslington resident who was shot dead on June 10, last.

The policeman of Liliendaal, Georgetown appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan via Zoom and was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that he shot and killed Bacchus at Haslington Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

DeNobrega alleged in his initial statement to police that Bacchus had shot at him first during a sting operation and he was forced to return fire.

However, the court heard from the police prosecutor in the matter that after ballistic tests were done, it is possible that Bacchus never shot at the policeman because the gun found in his possession was “not in working order”.

It was also revealed to the court that Bacchus was shot seven times and not six as was previously reported.

DeNobrega was remanded to prison and the matter was transferred to the Cove and John Magistrate Court. He is expected to make his next court appearance on July 19, 2022.

According to reports, Bacchus was shot during an alleged ‘sting operation’. Police had alleged that Bacchus was in possession of an illegal weapon and wanted to sell it. DeNobrega, who was said to be undercover at the time, had gone to transact business with him.

During the transaction the police rank reportedly shot Bacchus dead. CCTV footage captured the moment shots were fired.

After Bacchus’ death, family members had staged a protest and called for a thorough investigation into the shooting of their loved one.

It was later announced that the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) was investigating the matter.

Reports had then surfaced that the accused had been released from custody leading relatives to believe that since the suspect was freed, justice would not be served. This led to another protest on the lower East Coast Demerara, two Tuesdays ago, which then erupted into violence.

Vendors at Mon Repos were robbed, stalls were looted, vehicles were destroyed and some individuals were even beaten.

Bacchus’ relatives had condemned the violence and publicly stated that they had no part to play in it. They even made a public call for persons to desist from such actions. Police had stated that the reports were false and assured them that DeNobrega was still in custody on “open arrest”.

On Sunday last, the PCA announced that its probe into Bacchus’ shooting was over and recommended that three officers be charged for their role in his death. A report was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali Hack, SC, for her to advice on the charges for each officer.

While reviewing the report, family members joined opposition members of parliament on Monday for another protest at Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD). There they told Kaieteur News that they will not stop in their pursuit for justice until DeNobrega is convicted and placed behind bars. They also made a public call for police brutality in Guyana to end.

Later that day, the DPP advised that DeNobrega be charged with murder and two other policemen, Thurston Simon and Dameion McLennan be charged with obstruction of justice. The two have also been remanded.