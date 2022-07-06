Soldier remanded for murder of hairdresser

Kaieteur News – A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldier on Tuesday made his first court appearance to answer to the charge of murder committed on No. 2 Village, East Canje, Berbice hairdresser and mother of one, 29-year-old Donalesa Park.

Appearing at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh was 32-year-old Collin Hazel, a Corporal stationed at base Camp Seweyo, Soesdyke-Linden Highway. Hazel of Lot 177 Courtland public road, Corentyne, Berbice, was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until August 23, 2022. He was unrepresented.

Police said that the body was found at 07:00hrs last Thursday. Her sister told police that she last saw her alive the day before around 08:00hrs at their No. 2 Village, East Canje, home.

The sister said that Park told her that she was heading to Fort Ordinance, East Canje to braid someone’s hair. It wasn’t until Thursday morning that the sister said she realised that Donalesa was not at home and thus called the client to find out about Park’s whereabouts. She said the client told her that Park did not show up but had called and indicated that she had to make a trip to the Corentyne.

Park had visited the home of Hazel that day and the next day her body was found wrapped in a plastic bag dumped on the Courtland public road (roadside). Hazel left for work that day but was taken into custody by his superiors at his base. Under intense questioning, Hazel did not admit to strangling the woman but said he would accept the consequences of his actions. Items, including an umbrella belonging to Park, were found in his bedroom during a police search of the house.

A PM report revealed that Park died from strangulation.