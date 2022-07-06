Sampson takes overall GBFF novice title

Kaieteur News -Michael Sampson of pro fit booth camp won the overall Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation intermediate title on Saturday at Berbice High School.

Sampson also flexed his way to Mr. Berbice prize.

Yusuf Khan of Unity Gym won the Men’s physique category while his gym mate Aliya Wong took the Miss Bikini crown. The event was sponsored by Fitness Express and Trophy Stall.