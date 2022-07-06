RHTYSC 2022 Cricket Academy bowls off on July 18th – Bakewell on board as sponsor

Over 120 youths to attend

Kaieteur News– Since its formation in 1990, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club has hosted an annual cricket academy apart from 2020 and 2021 as part of its cricket developmental programme. The club after the two years absence due to covid 19 is forging ahead with planning for a massive two weeks academy, where close to one hundred and twenty youths are expected to attend. Plans for the academy on Friday last received a major boost when RHTYSC long time sponsor, Bakewell came on board with a major sponsorship.

RHTYSC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster disclosed that the academy is very important for the future of the club as it would ensure that players are identify for the future for the club under 13, 15, 17 and 19 teams. Due to covid over the last two years, the club was unable to host the academy and this was a major setback for its junior section.

This year, special emphasis would be placed on females with the club looking to attract close to twenty girls between the ages of ten to fourteen years. A battery of four coaches woul

d conduct the academy and they would be on the lookout for promising talents while improving their techniques and knowledge of the game. The coaches would include Winston Smith and Delbert Hicks, while Foster would head the organising committee for the academy which would be held at the Area H Ground and in the compound of the Rose Hall Town Primary School.

Sessions would be from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm daily from the 18th of July to 2nd of August. The RHTYSC would provide all the necessary gear and equipment for the academy, while lunch/snacks would also be provided. The youths would also be involved in classroom sessions on topics of interest to them including the importance of discipline, history of cricket, role of a sports ambassador, table manners, fielding positions, public speaking, rules of cricket and public manners.

Foster disclosed that the club was determined to develop its players on and off the cricket field as most of them would not go on to play cricket at the professional level. Each of the youths at the academy would receive a school bag and educational materials while numerous prizes would be up for grabs including bicycles, tablets, food hampers, cricket uniforms, food hampers and household items among others.

The long time Secretary/CEO who is also the President of the Berbice Cricket Board also stated that the club would also host fifty youths at the academy from the Guyana Police Force Community Outreach Programme. Foster had made an offer to Region Six Commander Boodnarine Persaud to host the students and the Commander readily accepted. The Region Six Division would provide transportation for the youths, who hail from across the region to attend the academy.

Bakewell’s sponsorship would cover the payment to coaches, obtaining gears for the academy and providing educational materials for the class sessions. The company has been sponsoring the RHTYSC Under17 and Second division teams since 2000. Foster hailed the company for its continued support, especially after the two-year break due to covid.

Special mention was made of General Manager Rajin Ganga and Secretary Natasha Bhikhari, who were described as close friends of the club and cricketers. Over the years, the academy has produced hundreds of players for the club. Over one hundred have gone on to play for either Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies. They include Esaun and Royston Crandon, Assad Fudadin, Jonathan Rampersaud, Shawn Periera, Delbert Hicks, Khemraj Mahadeo, Shevon Marks, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Kevin Sinclair, Kelvon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Plaffina Millington, Shabaki Gajnabi and Erva Giddings.

Ganga, in remarks, stated, that Bakewell was pleased to be associated with the club as it has always represented its brand with pride and passion. He expressed confidence that the academy would be a success.