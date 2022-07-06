Probe launched into death of boy killed by scorpion – Toshao calls for improved health care within community

Kaieteur News – An investigation has been launched into the death of six-year-old Jeff Boyan who was reportedly stung by a scorpion last Thursday. This development was confirmed by Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region Two, Dr. Ranjeev Singh.

Boyan was stung around 21:00hrs at his home located in Wakapoa, Pomeroon, Region Two. According to reports, the insect had stung the child in his bedroom.

This publication carried an article on the matter on Monday in which the child’s mother claimed that her family was faced with a royal run around when they attempted to access proper health care for the child.

The woman, Jennifer Richards, revealed that after the child was stung, she had called the health post in their community and the doctor stationed there allegedly told her to wait and see how he would react to the venom before taking him there.

Within half an hour Boyan started vomiting and complaining of pain and it was then that the doctor advised her to take him to the health post. There he was reportedly administered two injections and sent home but his condition worsened and he started to vomit blood.

Kaieteur News learnt that the family departed Wakapoa with the child around 04:30hrs the following day. They arrived at the Charity Hospital around 05:30hrs and were further referred to the Suddie Public Hospital where the child passed away while receiving treatment. Doctors there, according to the woman, told her that the child succumbed because proper treatment was not administered to him in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, the Toshao of the community, Lloyd Pereira, is calling for improved health care at Wakapoa to prevent such reoccurrences.

He pointed out that it is not uncommon for persons to be stung by scorpions in the area and this has resulted in a few deaths in recent years.

“It’s not unusual for scorpions to show up now…because of the heavy rainfalls the scorpions multiply and are becoming more abundant. It is happening up the river as well, we notice they are coming down from the swamp area. These things are really dangerous, we had deaths a few years back,” he said.

However, according to Pereira such deaths can be prevented if the health post there is upgraded to deal with such emergencies. “It is time healthcare within the hinterland communities undergo transformative development,” he opined.

Pereira said that he had made an appeal for upgraded health centres in hinterland communities during the last Hinterland Affairs statutory meeting.

“They can’t have these health posts unequipped in these communities, they have to upgrade them more. The doctors have to be more efficient, and they need to be properly equipped to handle almost any major emergency. The Wakapoa Health Centre is especially important because apart from serving the people of Wakapoa, it serves people from Akawini and even Manawarin too [communities in Region One],” Pereira told Kaieteur News.

Pereira related too that the doctor stationed there had made some recommendations to the relevant authorities for upgrading the health post and is trying her best to work with what is available.

He noted, however, that she will not be able operate effectively if there are little or no resources available to do so.

The indigenous community of Wakapoa is located more than 16 miles away from the closest hospital at Charity and it takes more than one hour by boat to get there. This put villagers who need urgent medical treatment at a disadvantage which is compounded by the fact that the facility is not properly equipped to handle such emergencies.