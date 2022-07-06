Noel, Crane win bronze at C’bean games

Kaieteur News- Guyanese Raekwon Noel and Zara Crane each won a bronze medal at the ongoing Caribbean games in Guadeloupe.

Noel won his medal in the in 100m butterfly while Crane won her prize 200m breaststroke.

Both athletes expressed gratitude to their supporters and said they are looking forward to more success.