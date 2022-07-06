Noel, Crane win bronze at C’bean games

Latest update July 6th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 06, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News- Guyanese Raekwon Noel and Zara Crane each won a bronze medal at the ongoing Caribbean games in Guadeloupe.
Noel won his medal in the in 100m butterfly while Crane won her prize 200m breaststroke.
Both athletes expressed gratitude to their supporters and said they are looking forward to more success.
Jul 06, 2022Kaieteur News- Regal Legends extracted sweet revenge on New York Softball Cricket League (NYSCL) Legends to successfully defend their Independence Cup on Sunday at Baisley Park, Queens, New York. Set...
Jul 06, 2022
Jul 06, 2022
Jul 06, 2022
Jul 06, 2022
Jul 06, 2022
Kaieteur News– I hate, and I mean the word literally, the sociological vulgarity in this country that race baiting,... more
Kaieteur News – Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned the long-standing Roe vs. Wade which had... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Much has been written in the Caribbean media about the contest surrounding the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]