Multi-billion dollar medical facilities for ECD residents

– as Minister announces construction of diabetic centre, 2 hospitals

Kaieteur News – Travelling to Georgetown for quality health care services is expected to become a thing of the past for East Coast Demerara residents, as government will soon construct a diabetic centre and two hospitals – a regional and a maternal/paediatric – along the east coast corridor.

This was announced by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, who was speaking to residents of Buxton at a government outreach on Monday. Minister Anthony was accompanied by Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall S.C, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, Minister of Tourism, Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., Minister of Local Government, Nigel Dharamlall, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy. The outreach was held at the Buxton Community Centre Ground where the officials listened to concerns and tried to address these as far as possible.

While delivering his remarks, Minister Anthony made it clear that a great deal will soon be unfolding on the east coast in terms of health care. Speaking of ambitious plans, he said that for the first time a regional hospital will be built on the east coast “so that no longer people would have to go to Georgetown to get a surgery done, it will be done right here on the east coast.”

The regional hospital, he said, is slated for Enmore. Its construction, he said, will start in another two months time. “When we finish with the hospital it would have a modern accident and emergency unit, it would have new labs, it would have a 75 beds inpatient facility, two modern theatres, it would have imaging suites that would have CT scans, digital x-rays and everything you need to practice modern health care. So instead of going to Georgetown you can come to this regional hospital,” he assured.

In addition, he disclosed that efforts are being streamlined for a 256 bed maternal/paediatric hospital at Ogle to cater to high-risk mothers and children with all kinds of complications.

According to the Minister, while there was paediatric cardiac programme being offered at the Georgetown Public Hospital a few years ago, it unfortunately came to an end. Moreover, he related that once the new hospital is completed, one of the services that would be provided would be paediatric cardiac surgery and this would be done free of cost.

As part of improving access to health care for the east coast residents, , it was revealed at the outreach that a $35 million Diabetic Centre will be constructed at Lusignan and this is expected to open before the year is over.

“We are going to build and we have already started to build a Diabetic Centre that is going to be a one stop, one shop, meaning that everything relating to diabetes you will be able to go there and get all the advice and all the treatment that you need. So whether you need to come in and get nutritional advice that would be given, if you need to go and check your eyes it would happen right there,” the Minister said.

In this year’s budget, the health sector was allocated $73.2 billion, of which a total of $12.4 billion has been budgeted for the design and construction of a state-of-the-art pediatric and maternal hospital, upgrading of the West Demerara and Bartica regional hospitals, and the construction of six modern regional hospitals at Anna Regina, Tuschen, Diamond, Enmore, Bath and No.75 Village, Corentyne.

The maternal/paediatric hospital, President Irfaan Ali had noted in his Independence Day speech would cost over US$175 million to construct while six regional hospitals would cost some US$180 million.