Minister Benn, PSC Chairman, Top Cop meet with newly promoted Officers and Inspectors

Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, MP, Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, and Police Service Commission (PSC), Chairman Bishop Patrick Findlay met with the newly promoted officers and inspectors of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) at the Officers’ Training Centre, Eve Leary.

While congratulating the newly promoted Officers and Inspectors, Minister Benn reminded them of the huge responsibilities placed on them by virtue of their promotion. “I want to congratulate all of you for being promoted and for staying and standing during a particularly difficult period in our history where somehow all of us, particularly the police force, were challenged in respect of mission paradigm and doctrine and professional standards as to what you had to do as your duty to your country, to the Constitution and to the people of Guyana,” Minister Benn stated.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Hicken, in a brief and passionate charge, said this is a momentous time for the Force and the promotion should be seen as the “dawn of a new era for the Guyana Police Force.” He began his congratulatory speech to the officers by saying, “Much is given, much is expected and this long-awaited promotion was waiting on God’s time.”

Further, the Top Cop noted that ethical standards and ethical behaviour must be exhibited from the echelon of the Police Force. Highlighting the importance of the Force’s Executive Leadership Team (ELT), the Top Cop told the promoted officers that the ELT has spent a considerable amount of time in deriving structures, putting together the strategic plan, and looking at Standard Operating Procedures and Terms of References to guide the Guyana Police Force.

“We are not going to allow a few policemen and women to tarnish the image of this organisation. As we witnessed the other day, we are making six steps forward, and because of unprofessionalism, we are taking two steps backward,” Hicken posited.

In closing, Hicken stated, “I believe in you, we all believe in you because like I said, you’re ordained to be here this day, this time and so as we go forward, just remember what I said to you: much is given, much is expected. Today brings the dawn of a new era where members of the Guyana Police Force will ensure that misconduct and unprofessionalism will not be condoned but instead you’re going to spend more time and energy serving the community as mandated by our mission statement. God bless you all and congratulations.”

The Chairman of the PSC observed that this was the largest promotions list ever. “I am glad that I was a part of your upward mobility,” Bishop Findlay told the newly promoted Officers and Inspectors. “I know the sacrifices you came through and I know the storms that some of you have been through. It is for this reason that I want to congratulate you today for sticking the course and I want to encourage you to make a positive difference,” he said.

He further charged them to give of their best and stand true to the Service and Protection motto of the force.

Additionally, Calvin Brutus, Deputy Commissioner of Administration (ag), noted that the activity was symbolic, traditional, and important. “Our objective as the Guyana Police Force is to provide the optimal level of public security to the nation and in doing so we act as change agents and as citizens to help develop our nation,” Brutus said.

In attendance were Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas, Head of Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) Fazil Karimbaksh, Deputy Commissioner Operations (ag) Ravindradat Budhram, Deputy Commissioner Law Enforcement (ag) Wendell Blanhum, Regional Commander Division Three Mahendra Siwnarine, Head of Special Branch Errol Watts, Regional Commander Division Four ‘C’ Khali Pareshram, Regional Commander Division Five Kurleigh Simon, along with all the newly promoted officers and inspectors.