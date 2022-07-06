Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament… Quarterfinalists secure tickets for GuyOil League

Henry’s hat-trick shocks Lodge

Kaieteur News- Celebrations continue for the final eight teams that have made it to the quarterfinal round of the Petra organised 2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament.

Kaieteur Sports has confirmed with the Organisers that those teams have automatically qualified for the upcoming GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U-18 League, which is scheduled to run from September to November of this year.The teams that secured their tickets for the League that is expected to be contested over seven weekends are Christianburg/Wismar Secondary, West Ruimveldt, Cummings Lodge, North Ruimveldt, Dolphin, Annandale, President’s College and Friendship Secondary.

These squads won their Round-of-16 encounters on Sunday and Monday last at the Ministry of Education Ground.

On Monday, Annandale defeated Golden Grove 4 – 1 on penalty kicks following a 1 – 1 stalemate at full time. Golden Grove drew first blood as early as the fifth minute compliments of Shamar Walton, but Dekossi Robinson was the one who equalised in the 37th minute.In the match that followed, Dolphin squeezed past New Central High 2 – 1, despite the losing side having more opportunities. Dolphin went ahead in the 13th minute when Jaquan Cole found the back of the net then Daniel Pollard brought his team back in the match with a 16th minute equaliser.

However, it was Dolphin that would get the last laugh after they regained the lead through a Cadwell Peters-strike that pierced the uprights in the 41st minute.

Friendship dug deep to pull off a 4 – 2 victory against the Tucville team that claimed the lead in the eight minute when Dwayne Kellman scored. When that goal was answered by Randy Spencer in the 30th minute, Eon Smith regained the lead for Tucville on the brink of half time with a successful strike in the 34th minute.

When play resumed, Permaul Reddy brought the scores level once again in the 50th minute which eventually led to two more goals being score ten minutes apart. Twayne Seabra and Jamal Cordis accounted for Friendship’s 60th and 70th minute goals.The final match of the day saw President’s College prevail 3 – 1 over Lodge Secondary. Allister Henry was the star of the day with a hat-trick for the eventual victor. He got the scoring going with a 20th minute goal, which was answered in the second half by the opposition’s, T. Fraser, who scored in the 45th minute.

Henry kept persisting and was rewarded again for his efforts with goals in the 65th and 70th, that went completely unanswered.Meanwhile, this Saturday, July 9, the final eight commence battle as CWSS will meet Cummings Lodge, West Ruimveldt tackle North Ruimveldt, Annandale go head to head with Friendship and Dolphin will battle President’s College.

The victorious team in this knockout tournament will cart off with $300,000 along with the 2022 Milo Championship Trophy and Gold Medals to outfit the entire team, while the second place finishers have to settle for $200,000, the corresponding trophy and Silver Medals.