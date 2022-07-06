Hurley (5-25), Ramcharran (60) fail to save Amazon Kings in Canada

Kaieteur News- Former Barbados and West Indies all-rounder Ryan Hurley picked up five for 25 while ex-Guyana youth player Sharaz Ramcharran hit 60 but their team Amazon Kings still went down to Fusion-A by 74 runs last Sunday night in the continuation of the Mississauga Cricket League Super8 T20 competition.

Playing in a day/night preliminary-round fixture at Go Green venue in North York, Toronto, Fusion-A rattled up a formidable 234-8 from 20-overs and then dismissed Amazon Kings for 160 in the 18th over.

Fusion-A won the toss and their innings was led by opener Rameez Durani who slammed a brilliant 33-ball 96 laced with 17 fours and four sixes, while Salman

Arshad and Usman Haider supported with attacking innings of 48 and 39 respectively.

Hurley, who represented West Indies in nine one-day internationals, bowled three tidy overs while medium-pacer and Canada-based Elton Baker grabbed two wickets for 34 runs from his maximum four overs.

When Amazon Kings batted, the Berbician Ramcharran struck six sixes and four fours in his 34-ball occupation at the crease.

Skipper and former Guyana under-15 player Dennis Legay took scored 26 to offer a brief fight. Other former Guyanese youth cricketers Eugene LaFleur and Harrienarine Chattergoon made 17 and 14 respectively. Off-spinner Usman Haider claimed 3-24 from his four-over outing, delivering for the victorious combination.

Amazon Kings have now played 7 games but only registered a solitary victory while one game was abandoned owing to rain. They will be back in action on Saturday against Blue Sharks at Danville facility, Mississauga.