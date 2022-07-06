Latest update July 6th, 2022 12:59 AM

Guyana beat Barbados by nine wickets as CWI Women’s U19 T20 C/ships commences

Jul 06, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News- Guyana defeated Barbados by nine wickets when the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars U19 T20 competition commenced yesterday in Trinidad and Tobago.

Batting first at Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Barbados were made 62-3 from their reduced 15 overs with Zaylia Campbell scoring 17 and Asabi Callender 12. Niveena Ramnauth took 2-3 and Realeanna Grimmond 1-13.

Guyana responded with 63-1 in 10.4 overs. Naomi Barkoye made an unbeaten 25 with four fours off 36 balls, while Ashmini Munisar 14 not out including two fours off 24 balls.

At BLCA, USA beat Jamaica by seven wickets. Jamaica batted first and made 49-5. G. Byran scored 12 not out. USA replied with 53-3 in 11.2 overs. A. Kolan made 11 not out.

 

