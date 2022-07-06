Day 2, GBTI Tennis Tournament… Resaul/Kalekeyzi edge the David-Longes’ in a four-hour clash

Kaieteur News- The youthful pair of Vadeanand Resaul and Jeremiah Kalekeyzi survived a gutsy performance from the father-and-son duo of Saevion and Steve David-Longe in a four-hour battle. Resaul/Kalekeyzi prevailed 6-7(8)/7-5/6-4 in one of the longest matches in GBTI Tennis history.

The David-Longes had the upper hand early, as nerves and unforced errors gradually crept in from the former junior champions. The David-Longes capitalised on their opponents’ mistakes to take the first set 7-6.

The second set saw both teams executing blazing groundstrokes and well-timed volleys, before the David-Longes came up short on serve and handed the decisive break of the second set. After both teams traded breaks on serves and struggled to hold their serves and nerves, Kalekeyzi fired two aces in the twelfth game to secure the set and level the match.

Resaul/Kalekeyzi wasted no time as they secured early breaks in the final set and rushed to a 4-1 lead. The David-Longes saved multiple match points on the verge of a spectacular comeback, but the youthful pair saved their best tennis for last, and celebrated the win in three grueling sets.

Other notable results:

Girls’ Open Singles:

Reigning girl’s champion and #1 seed, Renola Jordan made light work of her younger sister Norella Jordan, with a 6-0 / 6-1 victory to make back-to-back GBTI semifinals.

Boys’ Open Singles:

Last year’s finalist and #1 seed, Gerald Scotland def. NavindaArjune 6-1 / 6-1.

No.2 ranked Hayden Mentore def. Denzel Luthers 7-6 (8-6) / 4-6 / 10-4.

Nathan DeNobrega extends his run by defeating fellow club member and #3 seed, Isaiah Cambridge 6-4 / 6-4.

Novice Men’s Singles:

Emanuel Barker def. Jaryl Bryan 7-5.

Novice Medley Doubles:

Harvey Stoll/Karen Hulefeld def. Khadija Kyffe/Vinish Etwaroo 6-0.

Okesha St. Kitts/Ridhldan Kasim def. Breanna Simpson/Keron Wade 6-2

Men’s Open Doubles:

Jonathan Fagundes/Oswin Coggins def. Isaiah Cambridge and Denzel Luthers 4-6 / 6-2 / 7-5.

Men’s 45 & Over Singles:

Veteran Harry Panday def. Jake Thomas 6-1 / 6-2.

Ladies’ Singles:

Paula Kalekeyzi received a walkover from Justine Kennedy.