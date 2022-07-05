Windies Masters lose tour opener

Windies O50s lost in a thrilling encounter against Wales O50s on a bleak summer day at the picturesque Pontardulais Cricket Club.

Captain Zamin Amin won the toss and elected to invite the opposition to take first strike, obviously thinking that with the pitch having some moisture and the overcast conditions there would be some assistance for his seamers-Kenny Girdharry, Mark Audain and Mohan Harihar.

However, that did not materialize as the 2 Wales openers, veteran Iwan Rees and Rowan Evans batted very sensibly without taking any chances to put on a solid 50 partnership to lay a very good platform for their team. It took a good piece of fielding by captain Zamin and nifty work by Sunil Dhaniram to effect a smart run out of Rowan Evans with the score on 58 and Evans contributing 25 with a solitary boundary.

Left-handed Neal Williams then joined the evergreen Rees and they added another half century partnership before Williams departed for 27 off 47 deliveries. Rees was then joined by Michael Cann who added some much needed momentum to the innings with a run a ball 17.

In the process Wales lost Rees to a catch at the wicket off the leg spinner Fareed Hosein who many felt that he was introduced a bit too late into the bowling attack. Rees made a well composed 66 off 119 deliveries with 4 boundaries. The score then was 129.

Wales ended their innings at 182 for 6 off their allotted 45 overs. In total Wales only had 6 boundaries and ran excellently between the wickets. Fareed Hosein was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 46 off his 8 overs. Azad Mohammed supported well with 2 for 38 off his 9 overs.

West Indies started in a blistering fashion with Rajendra Sadeo & Anthony Sahadeo putting on 37 in no time before Sahadeo was adjudged LBW for a run a ball 17 with 3 scorching boundaries. His opening partner followed suit soon after when he was well caught at backward point for 21 off 27 deliveries with 3 boundaries.

West Indies innings then stuttered throughout with Wales introducing its very potent spin attack from both ends. From a scoring rate above 7 from the openers Ishwar Maraj and Kris Ramdat found it very hard to put the ball away for boundaries or to rotate the strike and pick up the singles and doubles. The Maraj/Ramdat pair soaked up 111 deliveries whilst scoring just 36 runs.

Thereafter West Indies effectively lost the plot as the wicket was very slow and the ball had become very soft and the Wales spinners strangled the West Indies. Sunil Dhaniram with 20 off 30 deliveries and Azad Mohammed with 42 off 51 deliveries tried to revive the situation but it was always difficult with the run rate climbing rapidly causing them to go after boundaries.

West Indies fell short by 19 runs to end their innings on 162/9. Mark Davies picked up 3 for 30 off his 9 overs and was ably supported by Paul Murphy with 2 for 31. Emmott, Leeds & Cann picked up a wicket each.