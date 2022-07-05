WDCA name team for inter association U19 tourney

West Demerara Cricket Association has name a strong sixteen-man squad for Demerara Inter Association Under19 two day tournament, which started yesterday at LBI Community Center Ground.

The team includes former Guyana Under15 players; allrounder Avinash Rajkumar, Nicholas Rajpat, Sachin Balgobin and Nityanand Mathura. The Team had its final training session last Wednesday at Uitvlugt Community center with Coach Jermaine Maxwell .

The squad reads; Sachin Balgobin, Nityanand Mathura, Navindra Bholaram, Kevin Rameshwar, Vishal Persaud, Shamaul Lndore, Stuart Hoppie, Deo Singh, Anthony Sanchara, Amir Gabriel, Joshua Kishundial, Pameshwar Ram and Navindra Sankar.

West Demerara faced East Bank in the opening fixture.