WDCA name team for inter association U19 tourney

Jul 05, 2022 Sports

West Demerara Cricket Association has name a strong sixteen-man squad for Demerara Inter Association Under19 two day tournament, which started yesterday at LBI Community Center Ground.

Members of the West Demerara team – from right – Nicholas Rajpat, Nityanand Mathura, Sachin Balgobin and Avinash Rajkumar.

The team includes former Guyana Under15 players; allrounder Avinash Rajkumar, Nicholas Rajpat, Sachin Balgobin and Nityanand Mathura.  The Team  had  its final  training  session  last Wednesday at Uitvlugt Community center with Coach  Jermaine Maxwell .

The squad reads; Sachin Balgobin,  Nityanand Mathura, Navindra Bholaram, Kevin Rameshwar,  Vishal Persaud, Shamaul Lndore,  Stuart  Hoppie,  Deo  Singh,  Anthony  Sanchara,  Amir  Gabriel, Joshua Kishundial, Pameshwar Ram and Navindra  Sankar.

West Demerara faced East Bank in the opening fixture.

 

 

