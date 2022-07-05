Undercover cop faces murder charge over Bacchus killing

– two other colleagues to be charged for obstructing justice

Kaieteur News – Lance Corporal Kristoff DeNobrega is slated to be charged today for murder of Quindon Bacchus, the 23-year-old Golden Grove, East Cast Demerara (ECD) youth who was gunned down in Haslington also on the ECD more than three weeks ago.

Bacchus was reportedly shot six times on June 10 by Special Branch rank, DeNobrega, during an alleged sting operation. On Sunday, Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), Retired Judge, William Ramlall recommended that three policemen be charged for the killing of Bacchus.

As such, in a statement on Monday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, noted that the file from Ramlall was received and based on the report, she has advised the police to charge DeNobrega with the offence of murder, Contrary to Common law, committed on Bacchus.

The DPP recommended that Lance Corporal Thurston Simon be charged with the offence of attempt to obstruct the course of justice, Contrary to Section 330 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, and conduct prejudice to good order and discipline, Contrary to Section 4(z) of the Police (Discipline) Act, Chapter 17:01; while Sergeant Dameion McLennon will be charged with attempt to obstruct the course of justice, Contrary to Section 330 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01. The ranks are expected to be arraigned in court today.

Police had initially reported that its rank had shot Bacchus at Haslington, ECD during a sting operation. It was alleged that ranks had learnt that Bacchus had an illegal gun to sell. Police alleged that arrangements were made for an undercover cop to purchase the gun from him.

The undercover cop allegedly showed up to do business but while Bacchus was allegedly handing over the weapon, someone reportedly blew his cover.

Police further alleged that after Bacchus realised that he was caught in a sting operation, he shot at the cop.

The policeman reportedly returned fire and Bacchus ran away and jumped into a yard where he shot at the rank again. The policeman alleged that he took cover and fired back again and this time, Bacchus was struck to his body and he fell to the ground. An injured Bacchus was picked up and rushed to a hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

However, video footage has contradicted the police statement. The video footage seen by this newspaper showed Bacchus running away from the policeman and appeared to have never fired any shot as was alleged.

A post mortem conducted revealed that Bacchus died of multiple gunshot wounds. Family members, accusing police of murdering the youth have been protesting daily.

Last week Tuesday the protest escalated, with residents of Golden Grove and nearby villages blocking sections of the East Coast Demerara roadway. The protest later descended into chaos resulting in persons being robbed at Mon Repos. Later that evening, police indiscriminately opened fire at Golden Grove Market square shooting innocent children and adults who were desperately trying to get home due to the blockade on the road. Police have not issued a statement to explain the reason for the shooting last Tuesday night.